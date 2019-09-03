AFT Pharmaceuticals : Amended Constitution Opens in a new Window

Log in
0
09/03/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

CONSTITUTION

OF

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Certificate

I certify that this document was adopted as the Constitution of the Company by Special Resolution on 2nd August 2019

____________________________

Director

1022407-1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

PRELIMINARY ...................................................................................................................

1

2.

CONFIRMATION OF OFFICE............................................................................................

3

3.

NZX LISTING RULES ........................................................................................................

4

4.

EQUITY SECURITIES .......................................................................................................

4

5.

ACQUISITION AND REDEMPTION OF EQUITY SECURITIES ......................................

6

6.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE.................................................................................................

6

7.

EQUITABLE INTERESTS IN SHARES .............................................................................

6

8.

CALLS ON SHARES..........................................................................................................

6

9.

FORFEITURE OF SHARES ..............................................................................................

7

10.

LIEN ON SHARES .............................................................................................................

8

11.

SALE OF SHARES SUBJECT TO FORFEITURE OR LIEN.............................................

8

12.

TRANSFER OF SHARES ..................................................................................................

9

13.

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES ........................................................................................

10

14.

DISTRIBUTIONS..............................................................................................................

11

15.

EXERCISE OF POWERS OF SHAREHOLDERS...........................................................

12

16.

MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS .................................................................................

12

17.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS.............................................................

13

18.

PROCEEDINGS AT MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS................................................

14

19.

CHAIRPERSON OF MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS................................................

15

20.

VOTING AT MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS.............................................................

15

21.

POLLS ..............................................................................................................................

16

22.

PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE .......................................................

17

23.

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AND MANAGEMENT REVIEW ...................................

18

24.

APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS .......................................................

18

25.

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS..............................................................................................

20

26.

MANAGING DIRECTORS ...............................................................................................

20

27.

REMUNERATION AND OTHER BENEFITS OF DIRECTORS ......................................

21

28.

INDEMNITY AND INSURANCE ......................................................................................

22

29.

POWERS OF DIRECTORS .............................................................................................

22

30.

INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS.........................................................................................

22

31.

PROCEEDINGS OF BOARD...........................................................................................

23

32.

METHOD OF CONTRACTING ........................................................................................

26

33.

INSPECTION OF RECORDS ..........................................................................................

26

34.

NOTICES..........................................................................................................................

26

35.

LIQUIDATION ..................................................................................................................

27

1022407-1

1

CONSTITUTION

OF

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

1. PRELIMINARY

1.1 Definitions: In this Constitution, unless the context otherwise requires:

"Act" means the Companies Act 1993.

"Alternate Director" means a person appointed by a Director as his or her alternate under section 25.

"ASX" means ASX Limited ACN 008 624 691 or the Australian Securities Exchange operated by it (as the context requires).

"ASX Listed" means, in respect of the Company, while the Company is admitted to the

Official List of ASX.

"ASX Listing Rules" means the listing rules of ASX and any other rules of ASX which are applicable while the Company is admitted to the official list of ASX, each as amended or replaced from time to time, except to the extent of any express written waiver by ASX.

"Board" means Directors who number not less than the required quorum acting together as the board of directors of the Company.

"Class" means a class of Securities having identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions, and includes or excludes Securities which NZX in its discretion deems to be, or not to be, of that class.

"Company" means AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

"Constitution" means this constitution, as altered from time to time.

"Director" means a person appointed as a director of the Company in accordance with this Constitution.

"Distribution" has the meaning given in section 2(1) of the Act.

"Equity Security" means an Equity Security, as defined in the NZX Listing Rules, which has been issued, or is to be issued, by the Company, as the case may be.

"Independent Director" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

"Interest Group" has the meaning given in section 116 of the Act.

"Interested", in relation to a Director, has the meaning given in section 139 of the Act.

"Listed" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

"Managing Director" means a person appointed as a managing director of the Company under clause 26.1.

"Minimum Holding" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

1022407-1

2

"month" means calendar month.

"NZX" means NZX Limited and includes its successors and assigns and as the context permits also includes any duly authorised delegate of NZX (including the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal).

"NZX Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules of NZX in force from time to time as, and to the extent that, they apply to the Company.

"Ordinary Resolution" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

"person" includes an individual, partnership, firm, company, body corporate, corporation, association, organisation, trust, a state or government or any agency thereof, a municipal, local or regional authority, and any other entity or organisation, whether incorporated or not (in each case whether or not having a separate legal personality).

"Personal Representative" means:

  1. in relation to a deceased individual Shareholder, the executor, administrator or trustee of the estate of that Shareholder;
  2. in relation to a bankrupt individual Shareholder, the assignee in bankruptcy of that Shareholder; and
  3. in relation to any other individual Shareholder, a person appointed or deemed to have been appointed to administer property under the Protection of Personal and Property Rights Act 1988, a manager appointed or deemed to have been appointed thereunder, and a donee of an enduring power of attorney complying with that Act.

"Records" means the documents required to be kept by the Company under section 189(1) of the Act.

"Representative" means:

  1. a person appointed as a proxy under section 22;
  2. a Personal Representative; or
  3. a representative appointed by a corporation under clause 22.8.

"Ruling" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

"Security" has the meaning given in section 6 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

"Share" means a share issued, or to be issued, by the Company, as the case may be.

"Shareholder" means a person whose name is entered in the Share Register as the holder for the time being of one or more Shares.

"Share Register" means the share register for the Company kept in accordance with the Act.

"Share Registrar" means an agent appointed by the Company to maintain the Share Register.

"Special Resolution" means a resolution approved by a majority of 75% or more of the votes of those Shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the question.

1022407-1

3

"Subsidiary" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

"Treasury Stock" means Shares which have been acquired by the Company and are held by it as treasury stock in accordance with the Act, and includes Shares which are held by a subsidiary of the Company other than in accordance with section 82(6) of the Act.

"Working Day" has the meaning given in section 2(1) of the Act.

  1. Interpretation: In this Constitution, unless the context otherwise requires:
    1. the table of contents, headings, and descriptions relating to sections of the Act, are inserted for convenience only and shall be ignored in construing this Constitution;
    2. the singular includes the plural and vice versa;
    3. one gender includes the other genders;
    4. reference to any legislation or to any provision of any legislation (including regulations and orders) includes:
      1. that legislation or provision as from time to time amended, re-enacted or substituted;
      2. any statutory instruments, regulations, rules and orders issued under that legislation or provision;
    6. "written" and "in writing" include any means of representing or reproducing words, figures and symbols in a tangible and visible form;
    7. references to clauses and sections (other than sections of the Act) are references to clauses and sections in this Constitution, unless stated otherwise;
    8. where any word or expression is defined in this Constitution, any other grammatical form of that word or expression has a corresponding meaning;
    9. words and expressions defined or explained in the Act or the NZX Listing Rules have the same meaning in this Constitution unless otherwise specifically defined or explained in this Constitution.
  3. Constitution to prevail: If there is any conflict between a provision in this Constitution and a provision in the Act that is expressly permitted by the Act to be altered by this Constitution, the provision, word or expression in this Constitution prevails.
  4. Application of the Act: The Company, the Board, each Director and each Shareholder have the rights, powers, duties and obligations set out in the Act except to the extent that they are negated or modified by this Constitution.

2. CONFIRMATION OF OFFICE

2.1 Confirmation in Office: All offices, elections, and appointments (including of or to the Board and committees of the Board), registers, registrations, records, instruments, delegations, plans and generally all acts of authority that originated under any previous constitution of the Company and are subsisting and in force on the day on which this Constitution is adopted by the Shareholders shall continue and be deemed to be effective and in full force under this Constitution.

1022407-1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 00:31:05 UTC
