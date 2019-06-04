Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFT Pharmaceuticals : Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 12:39am EDT
June 4, 2019

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) (AFT) announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at 10:30am (NZT) on Friday 2 August 2019 in Milford, Auckland. Full details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course.

10:30am (NZT) Friday 2 August 2019
Milford Cruising Club
24 Craig Road
Milford
Auckland, New Zealand

For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, AFT advises that the closing date for director nominations is Wednesday 19 June 2019 (Closing Date). All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZT) on the Closing Date. A nomination may only be made by a shareholder of AFT entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Nominations can be sent by email to investor.relations@aftpharm.com or by mail to the following address prior to the Closing Date:

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
Level 1
129 Hurstmere Road
Takapuna
Auckland 0622, New Zealand
Attention: Chief Financial Officer

Yours sincerely,
Malcolm Tubby

Chief Financial Officer
Phone +64 9 488 0232

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 04:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00aGlennmont Smashes Hard Cap Target For Clean Energy Fund III Raising 850m
BU
01:56aJAZEERA AIRWAYS : in tie-up for onboard convenience store
AQ
01:51aTELSTRA : Australia's Telstra planning to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years
RE
01:51aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Announces the Atlantic Margin 2019 Survey in the Norwegian Sea
AQ
01:51aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Shearwater awarded TGS Atlantic Margin 2019 survey in the Norwegian Sea
AQ
01:46aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB acquires 48,000 sqm residential properties and social infrastructure properties in southern Sweden
AQ
01:46aSWECO PUBL : acquires imp GmbH in Germany
AQ
01:43aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
01:43aAFCON 2019 : Eagles to earn N5.4m each if…
AQ
01:43aAPPLE : iTunes to play last song
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Phase III Study Showed XOFLUZA (Baloxavir Marboxil) is Effective at Preventing In..
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Plans Dual Listing for Traton in Frankfurt and Stockholm
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Polish LOT rules out cancelling Boeing 737 MAX order
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About