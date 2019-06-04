AFT Pharmaceuticals : Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

June 4, 2019
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) (AFT) announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at 10:30am (NZT) on Friday 2 August 2019 in Milford, Auckland. Full details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course.
10:30am (NZT) Friday 2 August 2019
Milford Cruising Club
24 Craig Road
Milford
Auckland, New Zealand
For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, AFT advises that the closing date for director nominations is Wednesday 19 June 2019 (Closing Date). All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZT) on the Closing Date. A nomination may only be made by a shareholder of AFT entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.
Nominations can be sent by email to investor.relations@aftpharm.com or by mail to the following address prior to the Closing Date:
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
Level 1
129 Hurstmere Road
Takapuna
Auckland 0622, New Zealand
Attention: Chief Financial Officer
Yours sincerely,
Malcolm Tubby
Chief Financial Officer
Phone +64 9 488 0232
