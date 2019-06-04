AFT Pharmaceuticals : Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

June 4, 2019

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZX: AFT, ASX: AFP) (AFT) announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at 10:30am (NZT) on Friday 2 August 2019 in Milford, Auckland. Full details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course.

10:30am (NZT) Friday 2 August 2019

Milford Cruising Club

24 Craig Road

Milford

Auckland, New Zealand

For the purposes of NZX Listing Rule 2.3.2, AFT advises that the closing date for director nominations is Wednesday 19 June 2019 (Closing Date). All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZT) on the Closing Date. A nomination may only be made by a shareholder of AFT entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Nominations can be sent by email to investor.relations@aftpharm.com or by mail to the following address prior to the Closing Date:

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

Level 1

129 Hurstmere Road

Takapuna

Auckland 0622, New Zealand

Attention: Chief Financial Officer

Yours sincerely,

Malcolm Tubby

Chief Financial Officer

Phone +64 9 488 0232