AFT Pharmaceuticals : Grabs #1 Top Seller Spot in Australian Eye Lubricant Market

July 1, 2019

MAXIGESIC® brand also retains #1 position in paracetamol/ibuprofen analgesic category.

AFT Pharmaceuticals is delighted to see its HYLO-FORTE® eye lubricant has hit the #1 position in the Eye Lubricants category, as the top-selling product by value in the latest Australian pharmacy sales data to June1, off the back of 59% growth in value over the past year1.

Meanwhile, AFT's patented pain-relief medicine MAXIGESIC® has retained its number one position in the paracetamol/ibuprofen combination analgesic market, by value, seeing 33% annual growth in the category to June 20192.

The success of HYLO-FORTE® follows the launch last year of the revolutionary non-aqueous, preservative-free eye lubricant NOVATEARS®, which has itself moved into the top 30 selling products in the Eye Lubricant category within the latest quarter, with growth exceeding 1700% over the same period in 20183.

These results help AFT consolidate its position in the key over-the-counter (OTC) market in Australia.

AFT Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr Hartley Atkinson said: 'We are seeing the relative sales position for NOVATEARS® being even further ahead than HYLO-FORTE® was at the same time of its life cycle. This bodes well for the future potential of this unique patented product and further strengthens our OTC eye care portfolio in Australia.'

'We continue to focus on growing sales of our MAXIGESIC® brand in Australia. We are looking forward to registration and introduction of new line extensions in Australia with the first one expected during the current financial year.

'Although clearly we have a lot of effort going into the international expansion for MAXIGESIC®, we remain also very focused on growing our key home markets of Australia and New Zealand through growth of existing lines and new product launches.'

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products for sale by our own dedicated sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to the rest of the world.