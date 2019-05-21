AFT Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation - May 2019 Opens in a new Window

Log in
AFT Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation - May 2019

0
05/21/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Working to improve your health

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019

Important Notice

This presentation has been prepared by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT"), to provide a general overview of AFT. It is not prepared for any other purpose and must not be provided to any person other than the intended recipient.

All amounts are disclosed in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise indicated. All references to FY20XX appearing in this presentation are to the financial year ending 31 March, unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation is not a recommendation or other form of financial advice. While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of AFT nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) of the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it. The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited.

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and business of AFT. These statements are based on management's current expectations and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these expectations. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon (and is not) an indication of future performance.

2

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019

FY 2019 Highlights

42

countries Maxigesic registered in

20

countries Maxigesic launched in

$85.1m

operating revenue for FY2019

$6.1m

operating profit and $16.2m improvement on FY2018

$6.9m

available cash as at 31 March 2019 - up from 6.7m end of FY2018

3

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019

Revenue Growth

10 year operating CAGR of 13%

Operating revenue (NZ$m)

FY2018

FY2019

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of World

SoutheastAsia

4

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019

Financial performance - Revenue by region and channel

NZ$000's

FY2017 % of total

FY2018

% of total

FY2019

% of total

Australia

37,063

53.6%

49,193

60.6%

50,304

59.1%

YoY growth

32.7%

2.3%/12.6%

New Zealand

29,167

42.1%

27,096

33.4%

26,796

31.5%

YoY growth

-7.1%

-1.1%/5.4%

Rest of World

1,968

2.8%

3,601

4.4%

5,885

6.9%

YoY growth

82.9%

63.4%

1,005

1,286

Southeast Asia

1.5%

1.6%

2,142

2.5%

YoY growth

27.9%

66.5%

69,205

81,176

Total Operating Revenue

100%

100%

85,127

100%

YoY growth

8.1%

17.3%

4.9%/13.5%

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of World

Southeast Asia

Over the counter

Hospital

Prescription

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 22:17:02 UTC
