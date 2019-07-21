AFT Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2019

July 22, 2019

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of shareholders of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFT or the Company) will be held at the Milford Cruising Club, 24 Craig Road, Milford, Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday 2 August 2019 commencing at 10.30am (New Zealand time).

Agenda

A. Addresses Our Chair, David Flacks, and our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hartley Atkinson, will provide an overview of the Company's performance for the year ended 31 March 2019. There will also be an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions.

B. Resolutions

Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. That the directors are authorised to fix the fees and expenses of Deloitte as auditor for the 2020 financial year.

2. That Dr Hartley Atkinson be re-elected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

3. That Mr Jon Lamb be re-elected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

4. That Dr John Douglas Wilson be re-elected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Resolutions 1 - 4 are ordinary resolutions and must be approved by a simple majority of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolutions.

Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following special resolution:

5. That the existing constitution of the Company is revoked, and the constitution tabled at the meeting, and referred to in the explanatory notes, is adopted as the constitution of the Company.

Resolution 5 is a special resolution and must be approved by a majority of 75% of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution.

See explanatory notes on each of these resolutions below. No shareholder is restricted from voting on resolutions 1 to 5.

The Board recommends unanimously that you vote in favour of all resolutions.

A. General Business

To consider any other matter that may be brought properly before the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Board

David Flacks Chairman