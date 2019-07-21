Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFT Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 06:10pm EDT
July 22, 2019

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of shareholders of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFT or the Company) will be held at the Milford Cruising Club, 24 Craig Road, Milford, Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday 2 August 2019 commencing at 10.30am (New Zealand time).

Agenda

A. Addresses Our Chair, David Flacks, and our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hartley Atkinson, will provide an overview of the Company's performance for the year ended 31 March 2019. There will also be an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions.

B. Resolutions

Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. That the directors are authorised to fix the fees and expenses of Deloitte as auditor for the 2020 financial year.

2. That Dr Hartley Atkinson be re-elected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

3. That Mr Jon Lamb be re-elected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

4. That Dr John Douglas Wilson be re-elected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Resolutions 1 - 4 are ordinary resolutions and must be approved by a simple majority of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolutions.

Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following special resolution:

5. That the existing constitution of the Company is revoked, and the constitution tabled at the meeting, and referred to in the explanatory notes, is adopted as the constitution of the Company.

Resolution 5 is a special resolution and must be approved by a majority of 75% of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution.

See explanatory notes on each of these resolutions below. No shareholder is restricted from voting on resolutions 1 to 5.

The Board recommends unanimously that you vote in favour of all resolutions.

A. General Business

To consider any other matter that may be brought properly before the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Board

David Flacks Chairman

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 22:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pRESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : UK Tax Strategy
PU
06:10pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2019
PU
06:10pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Reaches Licensing Agreement for Pascomer® in North America
PU
06:01pCVS-AETNA MERGER : AHF Urges Court to Stop the '800-pound Gorilla'
BU
05:40pRUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX : RTR) $10m Farm Out of Lamil Project in the Paterson Province
AQ
05:30pPLEXURE : signs deal with US fast-food chain White Castle
PR
05:24pLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD (ASX : LNG) LNGL Board Approves Re-Domicile and Listing in United States
AQ
05:15pNOVA MINERALS RESEARCH REPORT : Martin Place Securities
AW
04:36pAdjustment of the Conversion/Exchange Ratio of Bonds Convertible Into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE)
BU
04:17pSUBSCRIBERS : Disregard Walmart Revamps Finance Teams as It Integrates Jet.com
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2019
2AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Reaches Licensing Agreement for Pascomer® in North America
3RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : UK Tax Strategy
4CVS-AETNA MERGER: AHF Urges Court to Stop the '800-pound Gorilla'
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech Rally Powers Record Gains for Stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group