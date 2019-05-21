AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final Report Opens in a new Window

Template
Results announcement
(for Equity Security issuer/Equity and Debt Security issuer)
Updated as at 8 May 2019
Results for announcement to the market
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
|
Reporting Period
|
12 months to March 31 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Reporting Period
|
12 months to March 31 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
NZ$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (000s)
|
|
|
Percentage change
|
Revenue from continuing
|
$85,127
|
|
|
Up 5%
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
$85,127
|
|
|
Up 5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit/(loss) from continuing
|
$(2,427)
|
|
|
Down 81%
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
Total net profit/(loss)
|
$(2,427)
|
|
|
Down 81%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim/Final Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
Amount per Quoted Equity
|
No dividends have been paid on ordinary shares and it is
|
Security
|
currently not proposed to pay dividends.
|
Imputed amount per Quoted
|
Not Applicable
|
|
Equity Security
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Payment Date
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current period
|
|
Prior comparable period
|
Net tangible assets per Quoted
|
$0.03
|
|
|
$0.02
|
Equity Security
|
|
|
|
|
A brief explanation of any of the
|
Accompanying this announcement are the Group's audited
|
figures above necessary to
|
consolidated financial statements for the twelve months
|
enable the figures to be
|
ended March 31 2019. These financial statements and the
|
understood
|
full year results commentary dated May 22 2019 provide the
|
|
balance of information requirements in accordance with NZX
|
|
Listing Rule 3.5 and Appendix 2.
|
|
|
Pursuant to ASX listing rule 1.15.3 AFT Pharmaceuticals
|
|
Limited confirms that it continues to comply with the rules of
|
|
its home exchange (NZX Main Board).
|
|
The unlisted Redeemable preference shares issued on
|
|
March 24 2017 attract a dividend rate of 9.4% per annum, or
|
|
25.8 cents per share per annum. None of the quarterly
|
|
dividends (with effective dates of June 30 2018, September
|
|
30 2018, December 31 2018 and March 31 2019) were paid
|
|
in cash. Accordingly, they have not been included in the table
|
|
above. The dividends net of withholding taxes for these four
|
|
|
quarters have been accumulated in the Redeemable
|
|
|
Preference Share Reserve.
|
|
|
|
|
Authority for this announcement
|
|
|
|
|
Name of person authorised to
|
Malcolm Tubby
|
|
make this announcement
|
|
|
|
Contact person for this
|
Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer,
|
|
announcement
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|
|
Contact phone number
|
+64 9 488 0232
|
|
|
|
|
Contact email address
|
malcolm@aftpharm.com
|
|
|
|
|
Date of release through MAP
|
21 May 2019
|
|
|
Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.
