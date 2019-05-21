Log in
AFT Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Final Report Opens in a new Window

05/21/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Template

Results announcement

(for Equity Security issuer/Equity and Debt Security issuer)

Updated as at 8 May 2019

Results for announcement to the market

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to March 31 2019

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to March 31 2018

Currency

NZ$

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$85,127

Up 5%

operations

Total Revenue

$85,127

Up 5%

Net profit/(loss) from continuing

$(2,427)

Down 81%

operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$(2,427)

Down 81%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

No dividends have been paid on ordinary shares and it is

Security

currently not proposed to pay dividends.

Imputed amount per Quoted

Not Applicable

Equity Security

Record Date

Not Applicable

Dividend Payment Date

Not Applicable

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per Quoted

$0.03

$0.02

Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of the

Accompanying this announcement are the Group's audited

figures above necessary to

consolidated financial statements for the twelve months

enable the figures to be

ended March 31 2019. These financial statements and the

understood

full year results commentary dated May 22 2019 provide the

balance of information requirements in accordance with NZX

Listing Rule 3.5 and Appendix 2.

Pursuant to ASX listing rule 1.15.3 AFT Pharmaceuticals

Limited confirms that it continues to comply with the rules of

its home exchange (NZX Main Board).

The unlisted Redeemable preference shares issued on

March 24 2017 attract a dividend rate of 9.4% per annum, or

25.8 cents per share per annum. None of the quarterly

dividends (with effective dates of June 30 2018, September

30 2018, December 31 2018 and March 31 2019) were paid

in cash. Accordingly, they have not been included in the table

above. The dividends net of withholding taxes for these four

quarters have been accumulated in the Redeemable

Preference Share Reserve.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to

Malcolm Tubby

make this announcement

Contact person for this

Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer,

announcement

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Contact phone number

+64 9 488 0232

Contact email address

malcolm@aftpharm.com

Date of release through MAP

21 May 2019

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 22:17:01 UTC
About