AFT Pharmaceuticals : Product Update - Atenolol-AFT

09/26/2018
September 26, 2018

We currently have a stock shortage of Atenolol-AFT (atenolol 50 mg/10 mL) oral liquid 300 mL in both Australia and New Zealand. The only product currently held by AFT Pharmaceuticals expires in October 2018.

Due to problems at the manufacturing site we do not expect new stock to be available until February 2019. We are working with the manufacturer to expedite production of new stock.

We apologise for any inconvenience that is caused by this out of stock situation but it is due to circumstances outside of our control.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 22:25:09 UTC
