AFT Pharmaceuticals : Proxy Form Opens in a new Window

AFT Pharmaceuticals : Proxy Form

07/02/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

Milford Cruising Club, 24 Craig Road, Milford, Auckland on Friday, 2 August 2019 at 10:30am (New Zealand Time)

Lodge your proxy

Online

www.investorvote.co.nz

By Mail

Computershare Investor Services Limited

Private Bag 92119, Auckland 1142, New Zealand

By Fax

+64 9 488 8787

For all enquiries contact

+64 9 488 8777

corporateactions@computershare.co.nz

Proxy/Voting Form

www.investorvote.co.nz

Smartphone?

Lodge your proxy online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Scan the QR code to vote now.

Your secure access information

Control Number:

CSN/Securityholder Number:

PLEASE NOTE: You will need your CSN/Securityholder Number and postcode or country of residence (if outside New Zealand) to

securely access InvestorVote and then follow the prompts to appoint your proxy and exercise your vote online.

For your proxy to be effective it must be received by 10:30am ( New Zealand time) Wednesday 31 July 2019

How to Vote on Items of Business

Signing Instructions for Postal Forms

All your securities will be voted in accordance with your directions.

Individual

Where the holding is in one name, the securityholder must sign.

Appointment of Proxy

If you do not plan to attend the meeting, you may appoint a proxy. The Chairman of the meeting, or any other director, is willing to act as proxy for any shareholder who wishes to appoint him or her for that purpose. To do this, enter 'the Chairman' or the name of the director in the space allocated in 'Step 1'of this form. If you do not name a person as your proxy or your named proxy does not attend the meeting, the Chairman will be your proxy and may only vote in accordance with your express direction.

Voting of your holding

Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item of business. If you do not mark a box or if you tick the "Proxy Discretion" box your proxy may vote as they choose. The Chairman and the directors intend to vote all discretionary proxies in favour of the relevant resolutions. If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.

No shareholder is restricted from voting on resolutions 1 to 5.

Attending the Meeting

Bring this form to assist registration. If a representative of a corporate securityholder or proxy is to attend the meeting you may need to provide evidence of your authorisation to act prior to admission.

Joint Holding

Where the holding is in more than one name, all of the securityholders should sign.

Power of Attorney

If this Proxy Form has been signed under a power of attorney, a copy of the power of attorney (unless already deposited with AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFT)) and a signed certificate of non-revocation of the power of attorney must be produced to AFT with this Proxy Form.

Companies

This Proxy form should be signed by a duly authorised officer or attorney. Persons who sign on behalf of a company must be acting with the company's express or implied authority.

Comments & Questions

If you have any comments or questions for AFT, please write them on a separate sheet of paper and return with this form.

Go online to lodge your proxy or turn over to complete the form.

Proxy/Voting Form

STEP 1

Appoint a Proxy to Vote on Your Behalf

I/We being a securityholder/s of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

hereby appoint *

of

or failing him/her

of

as my/our proxy to act generally at the meeting on my/our behalf and to vote in accordance with the following directions at the Annual Meeting of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited to be held at the Milford Cruising Club, 24 Craig Road, Milford, Auckland, NZ on Friday, 2 August 2019 at 10:30am (New Zealand time), and to vote as my/ our proxy thinks fit (to the extent permitted by law and relevant listing rules) on any resolutions to amend any of the resolutions, or any resolution so amended and on any other resolution proposed at the Annual Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) so as to give effect to my/our intention as set out below where possible.

  • If you do not name a person as your proxy or your named proxy does not attend the meeting, the Chairman will be appointed your proxy and may only vote in accordance with your express direction.

STEP 2 Items of Business - Voting Instructions/Ballot Paper (if a Poll is called)

Please note: If you mark the Abstain box for an item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf on a show of hands or a poll and your votes will not be counted in computing the required majority.

Ordinary Resolutions

Proxy

For

Against Abstain Discretion

Item 1

That the directors are authorised to fix the fees and expenses of Deloitte as auditor for the 2020 financial year.

Item 2

That Dr Hartley Atkinson be re-elected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Item 3

That Mr Jon Lamb be re-elected as a director of AFT

harmaceuticals Limited.

Item 4

That Dr John Douglas Wilson be reelected as a director of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Special Resolution

Item 5

That the existing constitution of the Company is revoked, and the constitution tabled at the meeting,

and referred to in the explanatory notes that accompany the Notice of Annual Meeting, is adopted as the

constitution of the Company.

SIGN

Signature of Securityholder(s) This section must be completed.

Securityholder 1

Securityholder 2

Securityholder 3

or Sole Director/Director

or Director (if more than one)

Contact Name

Contact Daytime Telephone

Date

ATTENDANCE SLIP

Annual Meeting of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited to be held at the Milford Cruising Club, 24 Craig Road, Milford, Auckland, NZ on Friday, 2 August 2019 at 10:30am (New Zealand time)

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 23:27:02 UTC
