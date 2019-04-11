Log in
AFT Pharmaceuticals : completes another 3 deals Opens in a new Window

04/11/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Market release 12 April 2019

AFT Pharmaceuticals' completes another 3 deals: Painkiller Maxigesic IV® is now licensed in Mexico together with Maxigesic® tablets in Switzerland and Cyprus

Mexico

AFT Pharmaceuticals ('AFT') has further extended its strong partnership with the Mexican company, Laboratories Expanscience Mexico SA ('Expanscience Mexico') to out-license its patented combination painkiller, Maxigesic IV, to Mexico.

Maxigesic IV (Paracetamol 1000mg+ Ibuprofen 300mg solution for infusion) has been developed as a line extension to Maxigesic tablets, for use post-operatively in hospitals where patients cannot take an oral medicine. A major Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in Texas and Maryland USA found that Maxigesic IV provided significantly better pain relief than either paracetamol (acetaminophen) IV or ibuprofen IV alone in the same doses. *

Expanscience Mexico is a wholly owned subsidiary of privately-owned French pharmaceutical company, Laboratoires Expanscience S.A. ('Expanscience') which already holds the French rights for the Maxigesic oral range.

AFT Managing Director, Dr Hartley Atkinson, says that he is very pleased to further extend the company's partnership with Expanscience Mexico who will be commercializing the oral product line of Maxigesic product which includes tablets, oral liquid, Maxigesic Rapid and dry powder sachets in Mexico. "With a population of 129 million (2017) we believe that Mexico represents great potential for the whole product line including now Maxigesic IV" said Dr Atkinson.

AFT secures a further two countries in Europe

AFT's focus on the significant European market, has advanced by securing new Licensee partners in two new countries, both Switzerland and Cyprus.

In Switzerland where the total analgesic market size is US $ 176M**, a significant local Swiss company will drive the registration and launch of Maxigesic tablets in this market.

In Cyprus, Maxigesic tablets has been licensed to Medochemie. Maxigesic Tablets has recently attained registration in Cyprus.

Further licensing agreements pending

"As indicated in our recent February shareholder update, we have a number of transactions underway. It's great to finalise a further three agreements but multiple discussions are ongoing and we expect to conclude further agreements soon" said Dr Atkinson.

Maxigesic IV launches starting this new FY20 financial year

The first launches of Maxigesic IV are projected to start from the end of the calendar year. Importantly these first launches will also allow additional regulatory filings in a number of other territories including Mexico which rely upon registration by key regulators such as the TGA in Australia.

Maxigesic tablet new launches accelerating

"We are progressing launches in a further 13 countries presently with Maxigesic tablet stock orders shipped or under manufacture which will further increase International revenues in FY20. This includes a number of significant EU markets such as France, Spain, Belgium and the Nordics" said Dr Atkinson.

[end of Release]

For more information

Dr Hartley Atkinson, CEO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Phone: +64 9 488 0232

Email:hartley@aftpharm.com

About Ferghana

Ferghana Partners (New York, London, Boston) initiated these transactions and provided strategic/financial advisory services to AFT Pharma.

About Expanscience Mexico SA

Laboratorios Expanscience Mexico, S.A. DE C.V., a company incorporated in Mexico and having its registered office at Blvd Miguel Cervantes de Saavedra 233, Colonia Grenada, C.P. 11520 México and wholly owned subsidiary of Laboratoires Expanscience is a pharmaceutical company incorporated in France having its registered office at 1 Place des Saisons 92048 Paris La Defense Cedex, Paris, France

About Medochemie Ltd

Medochemie Ltd is a multinational pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare company headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. Medochemie develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded generic and OTC products as well as their own brands in more than 107 countries.

Reference

* Daniels SE et al. Efficacy and safety of an IV acetaminophen/ibuprofen combination after bunionectomy. A randomized, double-blind, factorial, placebo-controlled trial. Submitted for publication.

** Source: Statista, March 2019, Full year 2018.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 23:22:02 UTC
