AFT Pharmaceuticals : rsquo; completes first deal in South America

June 21, 2019

AFT signs Maxigesic® Licensing Agreement with Barcelona-based Galenicum Vitae S.L.U for Colombia, Peru and Chile.

AFT Pharmaceuticals today announces it has established a beachhead in South America after signing a licensing agreement with Galenicum Vitae.

Galenicum is a Barcelona-based pharmaceutical company with offices across South America and around the globe. It plans to market, sell and distribute AFT's patented combination analgesic, Maxigesic®, in Colombia, Peru and Chile. Products covered by the new agreement include tablets and oral liquid for paediatric use.

AFT Managing Director, Dr Hartley Atkinson, says: 'We are pleased to be making progress on licensing agreements in Latin America. These agreements will be a welcome addition to the Central American markets already licensed, with sales now underway - or due to start - in the current financial year in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.'

Dr Atkinson said AFT expects registration approvals in the territories covered by the Galenicum agreement to occur prior to the end of 2021 with sales occurring in the following year.

Galenicum Vitae's CEO, Sergio Malagrida, said: 'For us, including a product such us Maxigesic® in our portfolio represents a great opportunity to provide an innovative product reinforcing our market offering. We believe that this will be the initial launch of a future greater line of products'.

Peru, Colombia and Chile have a combined population of almost 100 million people and the combined retail current value of the over-the-counter pain relief market is NZ$749 million1.

Maxigesic® is a patented, fixed ratio of ibuprofen for anti-inflammation management and paracetamol (also called acetaminophen) for pain management.

For more information:

Investors

Dr Hartley Atkinson

CEO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Media

Richard Inder

The Project

Phone: +64 9 488 0232 Phone: 021 645 643

Email: richard@theproject.co.nz

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products for sale by our own dedicated sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to the rest of the world. For more information: https://www.aftpharm.com/

About Galenicum Vitae S.L.U

Believe in life

High quality affordable pharmaceuticals delivered worldwide

Galenicum was founded in Barcelona in 2003 by three young visionaries who wanted to bring quality and affordable Active Principle Ingredients to the Spanish Pharmaceutical industry, emerging on generics at that time. Since then, the company has grown significantly to become a global ecosystem of five different businesses within the Pharma and Food supplements space.

_________________

¹Euromonitor, 2018.

Today, Galenicum covers the full pharmaceutical value chain, including Trading of Active Principle Ingredients (API), Research and Development of Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs), Intellectual Property (IP) and Patent litigation, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical trials, Manufacturing facilities, Quality Assurance, Supply Chain and Commercialization.

Galenicum holds business-to-business partnerships with other pharmaceutical and food companies in over 40 countries - and counting- under the Galenicum Axium and Galenicum Food brands respectively. Galenicum also delivers business-to-consumer dermatological products in Spain under the Galenicum Derma brand, and a broad spectrum of pharmaceuticals in most therapeutical areas in Latin America and Asia under the Galenicum Vitae brand.

Galenicum keeps its original purpose to improve quality and affordability of medicine: A non-stop challenge, An inspiration for more. From Barcelona to the world.