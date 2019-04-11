Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFT Pharmaceuticals : rsquo; completes new deals for Maxigesic® in Mexico, Switzerland and Cyprus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 08:03pm EDT
April 12, 2019

AFT Pharmaceuticals' completes another 3 deals: Painkiller Maxigesic IV® is
now licensed in Mexico together with Maxigesic® tablets in Switzerland and
Cyprus

Mexico
AFT Pharmaceuticals ('AFT') has further extended its strong partnership with the
Mexican company, Laboratories Expanscience Mexico SA ('Expanscience Mexico')
to out-license its patented combination painkiller, Maxigesic IV, to Mexico.
Maxigesic IV (Paracetamol 1000mg+ Ibuprofen 300mg solution for infusion) has
been developed as a line extension to Maxigesic tablets, for use post-operatively in
hospitals where patients cannot take an oral medicine. A major Phase 3 clinical trial
conducted in Texas and Maryland USA found that Maxigesic IV provided significantly
better pain relief than either paracetamol (acetaminophen) IV or ibuprofen IV alone in
the same doses. *

Expanscience Mexico is a wholly owned subsidiary of privately-owned French
pharmaceutical company, Laboratoires Expanscience S.A. ('Expanscience') which
already holds the French rights for the Maxigesic oral range.

AFT Managing Director, Dr Hartley Atkinson, says that he is very pleased to further
extend the company's partnership with Expanscience Mexico who will be
commercializing the oral product line of Maxigesic product which includes tablets,
oral liquid, Maxigesic Rapid and dry powder sachets in Mexico. 'With a population of
129 million (2017) we believe that Mexico represents great potential for the whole
product line including now Maxigesic IV' said Dr Atkinson.

AFT secures a further two countries in Europe
AFT's focus on the significant European market, has advanced by securing new
Licensee partners in two new countries, both Switzerland and Cyprus.
In Switzerland where the total analgesic market size is US $ 176M**, a significant
local Swiss company will drive the registration and launch of Maxigesic tablets in this
market.

In Cyprus, Maxigesic tablets has been licensed to Medochemie. Maxigesic Tablets
has recently attained registration in Cyprus.

Further licensing agreements pending
'As indicated in our recent February shareholder update, we have a number of
transactions underway. It's great to finalise a further three agreements but multiple
discussions are ongoing and we expect to conclude further agreements soon' said
Dr Atkinson.

Maxigesic IV launches starting this new FY20 financial year
The first launches of Maxigesic IV are projected to start from the end of the calendar
year. Importantly these first launches will also allow additional regulatory filings in a
number of other territories including Mexico which rely upon registration by key
regulators such as the TGA in Australia.

Maxigesic tablet new launches accelerating
'We are progressing launches in a further 13 countries presently with Maxigesic
tablet stock orders shipped or under manufacture which will further increase
International revenues in FY20. This includes a number of significant EU markets
such as France, Spain, Belgium and the Nordics' said Dr Atkinson.

For more information
Dr Hartley Atkinson, CEO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Phone: +64 9 488 0232
Email: hartley@aftpharm.com

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 00:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
08:13pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Review to shareholders
PU
08:13pFAST RETAILING : Interim Report (2018.9.1-2019.2.28)
PU
08:13p[MAY 7TH-10TH, 2019 : Stassfurt, Germany] Control International trade fair
PU
08:13pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08:12pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:10pAMERICA MOVIL DE CV : América Móvil Informs the Market
BU
08:08pIRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Achieves Record-high Monthly Shipment Volume Iron Prices Remain Strong
PU
08:08pLYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics
RE
08:06pTHE LATEST : Disney Plus to launch Nov. 12 for $6.99 a month
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider
5San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Bonterra in Hanford, Cal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About