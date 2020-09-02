Log in
AFWERX Announces Adelos Inc. Among Top Selected Teams Across the Globe Vying to Build the Base of the Future

09/02/2020 | 08:10am EDT

AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Adelos Inc. as one of the top 92 participating teams selected from across the globe competing to build the Base of the Future Challenge.

The AFWERX Challenge is centered around six topics - Base Security, Installation Resilience, Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness, Reverse Engineering, Culture of Innovation, and Airman and Family Wellbeing. The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions ranging from new base security technology and VR training modules to virtual assistants and apps designed for wellness and leadership development.

Headquartered in Polson, Montana, Adelos is competing in the Base Security & Defense Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams - originating from the vast regions of North America, Europe, Australia and other allied countries – that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs all vying to build the Base of the Future and modernize the Department of Defense.

“The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force,” stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. “On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise.”

The Base Security & Defense Challenge focuses on ways the U.S. Air Force utilizes the building and restoration of new installations to examine and improve the existing security and defense systems that protect the people and critical resources on them. Air Force bases have large perimeters that require safeguarding from active shooters, explosives, cyber risks, and many other potential threats. To improve and modernize installation security and defense, this Challenge called for solutions to help the Department of Defense construct an agile, swift and responsive Base of the Future.

Adelos formed a perimeter security team specializing in complementary sensor systems, machine learning algorithms, and autonomous alert notification for U.S. Air Force Security Forces. The Phosonic Perimeter Security Sensors and Analytics Platform (PSSAP) solution delivers comprehensive and affordable perimeter security and actionable intelligence.

“On behalf of the entire PSSAP team - SRI, Deep Analytics, ADR, and Silent Sentinel - we are incredibly honored to have been selected as one of the top 92 teams in the Base of the Future global challenge,” states Dr. Alex Philp, Adelos President and PSSAP Team Leader. “The AFWERX competition and down-selection process has been rigorous and this selection speaks to the integrated innovation our team has provided for a variety of base defense threats.”

The AFWERX Fusion 2020 Showcase recently featured 370 of the participating teams selected from a record breaking 1,500+ submissions received for the Base of the Future Challenge. Throughout the event teams pitched their solutions to a panel of subject matter experts from the relevant sectors of the Air Force. The top 92 selections were identified and invited to further engage with the Air Force during the week of August 31 with the hope of obtaining contracts. For a complete list of participating teams visit fusion.afwerxshowcase.com/.

The Base of the Future theme was inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that occurred in 2018. For decades, Tyndall had been home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall would re-emerge stronger than ever before. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the U.S. Air Force. To learn more about the Base of the Future Challenges, click here.

About Adelos, Inc.

Adelos is an applied research and product development company specializing in the Phosonic sensor system for a range of advanced U.S. Government and commercial applications. The company is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc. and is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Learn more about Adelos and Phosonic at: https://www.adelosinc.com/

About AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation’s top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.


© Business Wire 2020
