Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AG&P Introduces Two New Standardized Modular Regasification Technologies That Allow Lower Cost, Hybrid LNG Import Terminals to Be Configured

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

Will meet needs of wider range of small-, mid-scale customers with greater flexibility, increased efficiencies and improved emissions

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P), a global leader in industrial infrastructure and gas logistics, has added two more proprietary technologies to its suite of LNG import terminal solutions that will meet the needs of a wide range of customers by matching capacity with demand while minimizing upfront capital expenditure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005231/en/

AG&P's standardized WBV technology ensures a highly competitive footprint that maximizes space and a ...

AG&P's standardized WBV technology ensures a highly competitive footprint that maximizes space and assets (Photo: Business Wire)

Speaking at Gastech 2018, Nancy Ballout, Vice President Process Engineering and Operations, AG&P, said that application of the new technologies to regasification modules would help provide commercially compelling solutions and therefore options for customers to access gas.

Water-bath type vaporization (WBV) technology

AG&P has developed a standardized WBV technology that utilizes fire tubes to transfer heat to a bath of water by convective and conductive heat transfer. The combustion gas never directly contacts the water. To minimize emissions and improve efficiency, the design can also include low NOx burner technology and a waste heat recovery economizer providing high efficiency without the complexity associated with other systems.

The benefits of this unique design are:

  • Flexible: suitable for offshore and onshore applications where space is limited
  • Adaptable: ideal for cold climate and environmentally regulated sites, including sites where an open loop system utilizing seawater is not feasible
  • Efficient: comparable to submerged combustion vaporizers (SCVs) normally used onshore in cold climates but designed to be used in offshore/floating applications
  • Value-adding: ensures a highly competitive footprint that maximizes space and assets

Fan ambient air vaporization (FAV) technology

AG&P has also developed an advanced and highly cost-efficient FAV technology for sub-tropical and tropical locations with ambient air temperatures greater than 15°C with adequate available space. AG&P’s FAV technology offers a significant improvement as it simplifies the design of the regasification train, its operations and maintenance.

The unique benefits are:

  • Reduced size: AG&P’s FAV regasification trains have been carefully designed to minimize size and complexity, allowing for a faster build and easier installation
  • Flexible: the technology enables the module to be split into two or stick-built and installed onsite, making it suitable for sites that cannot be accessed with a single, pre-fabricated module
  • Optimized operations: a suite of integrated features that maximize space, improve flow and increase utilization to improve overall operational efficiencies

“These two new technologies complement AG&P’s water-glycol shell and tube (STV) standard technology for regasification modules, which was introduced in 2017. All three technologies use the right combination of onshore and offshore assets, that can be scaled to meet current demand with the flexibility to expand to match future growth and investment,” said Ms. Ballout.

“Our technologies allow us to configure hybrid terminals which is extremely cost-effective and allows for installation in locations that are currently constrained or inaccessible. Modularization ensures faster fabrication and easier transportation, so facilities are up and running sooner.”

The three technologies will be deployed at AG&P’s LNG import terminal at Karaikal Port in India and at two facilities currently under development in Latin America.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pSAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Columba AS)
DJ
03:25pMCB ARIF HABIB SAVINGS AND INVTS : Financial results of MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited for Year ended June 30, 2018
AQ
03:25pExtraordinary general meeting of Reliance Weaving Mills Limited to be held on October 08, 2018
AQ
03:25pProduction and Financial Budget for the year ending on June 30, 2018 of Janana-de-Malucho Textile Mills Limited
AQ
03:25pVESTAS WIND : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 37 2018
AQ
03:25pJOST WERKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:25pDEVERON UAS : Completes Acquisition of Veritas Farm Management
EQ
03:25pGOODWIN : Continues Expansion in Hong Kong with Addition of Debt Finance Partner Daniel Lindsey
BU
03:25pDeveron Completes Acquisition of Veritas Farm Management
NE
03:24pTPL TRAKKER : Material Information of TPL Corporation Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.