AG&P Introduces Two New Standardized Modular Regasification Technologies That Allow Lower Cost, Hybrid LNG Import Terminals to Be Configured

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P), a global leader in industrial
infrastructure and gas logistics, has added two more proprietary
technologies to its suite of LNG import terminal solutions that will
meet the needs of a wide range of customers by matching capacity with
demand while minimizing upfront capital expenditure.
Speaking at Gastech 2018, Nancy Ballout, Vice President Process
Engineering and Operations, AG&P, said that application of the new
technologies to regasification modules would help provide commercially
compelling solutions and therefore options for customers to access gas.
Water-bath type vaporization (WBV) technology
AG&P has developed a standardized WBV technology that utilizes fire
tubes to transfer heat to a bath of water by convective and conductive
heat transfer. The combustion gas never directly contacts the water. To
minimize emissions and improve efficiency, the design can also include
low NOx burner technology and a waste heat recovery economizer providing
high efficiency without the complexity associated with other systems.
The benefits of this unique design are:
-
Flexible: suitable for offshore and onshore applications where space
is limited
-
Adaptable: ideal for cold climate and environmentally regulated sites,
including sites where an open loop system utilizing seawater is not
feasible
-
Efficient: comparable to submerged combustion vaporizers (SCVs)
normally used onshore in cold climates but designed to be used in
offshore/floating applications
-
Value-adding: ensures a highly competitive footprint that maximizes
space and assets
Fan ambient air vaporization (FAV) technology
AG&P has also developed an advanced and highly cost-efficient FAV
technology for sub-tropical and tropical locations with ambient air
temperatures greater than 15°C with adequate available space. AG&P’s FAV
technology offers a significant improvement as it simplifies the design
of the regasification train, its operations and maintenance.
The unique benefits are:
-
Reduced size: AG&P’s FAV regasification trains have been carefully
designed to minimize size and complexity, allowing for a faster build
and easier installation
-
Flexible: the technology enables the module to be split into two or
stick-built and installed onsite, making it suitable for sites that
cannot be accessed with a single, pre-fabricated module
-
Optimized operations: a suite of integrated features that maximize
space, improve flow and increase utilization to improve overall
operational efficiencies
“These two new technologies complement AG&P’s water-glycol shell and
tube (STV) standard technology for regasification modules, which was
introduced in 2017. All three technologies use the right combination of
onshore and offshore assets, that can be scaled to meet current demand
with the flexibility to expand to match future growth and investment,”
said Ms. Ballout.
“Our technologies allow us to configure hybrid terminals which is
extremely cost-effective and allows for installation in locations that
are currently constrained or inaccessible. Modularization ensures faster
fabrication and easier transportation, so facilities are up and running
sooner.”
The three technologies will be deployed at AG&P’s LNG import terminal at
Karaikal Port in India and at two facilities currently under development
in Latin America.
