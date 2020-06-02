Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AG&P : Launches Specialized Agriculture Workforce Solutions to Meet Demand for Seasonal Farm Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Houston-based AG&P Americas has launched a new service line offering workforce solutions for the U.S. agriculture sector amid shortages in seasonal farm labor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005387/en/

Farmers are increasingly faced with the time-consuming task of securing a dependable and consistent workforce. AG&P Fieldwork - Agriculture Services now offers comprehensive temporary labor solutions for the American agriculture industry, making it easy for farmers to secure seasonal workers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Farmers are increasingly faced with the time-consuming task of securing a dependable and consistent workforce. AG&P Fieldwork - Agriculture Services now offers comprehensive temporary labor solutions for the American agriculture industry, making it easy for farmers to secure seasonal workers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, AG&P Fieldwork – Agriculture Services provides farmers with seasonal labor teams customized to the exact needs of their farm. Its services encompass the full range of domestic and foreign seasonal worker requirements, including candidate selection, background checks, consulate coordination, onboarding, health screening, payroll, employee monitoring and off boarding services. Other services include:

  • Training
  • Housing
  • Meal arrangements
  • Daily transportation to and from work location
  • Health checks and medical screening
  • Worker supervision
  • English-speaking translation services
  • Government and client reporting

“As the harvest season draws near, acres of high-value crops sit ready to be picked, yet there is a shortage of experienced laborers to pick them. Our Agriculture Services team can solve this problem by providing solutions tailored to specific business requirements, taking away the time-consuming and administrative burden of securing a dependable and productive seasonal workforce,” said Rachelle Goebel, President of AG&P Americas.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the U.S. agriculture sector needs up to 2 million temporary workers every year to support farming, harvesting and livestock management. Seasonal guest workers play a crucial role, with roughly 70% of field labor and 30% of meat and poultry workers hired from outside the U.S. This year, seasonal workers have become harder to secure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our agriculture sector makes a vital contribution to our economy and seasonal workers play an important role in ensuring crops are picked and harvested in time. The entire AG&P team takes tremendous pride in supporting the #StillFarming initiative, which underlines the resilience and dedication of American farmers to grow and bring food to our tables,” Goebel added.

Kat Lewton, AG&P’s Vice President of Business Development said: “This year, there is heightened anxiety around securing experienced seasonal workers that are ready and equipped to be productive on day one. That’s where our Agriculture Services team can help. We’ve received considerable interest and endorsements from industry organizations, who recognize the value of the services we are providing to American farmers and ranchers.”

About AG&P Fieldwork – Agriculture Services

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, with regional offices throughout the U.S., AG&P Fieldwork – Agriculture Services is one of the fastest-growing providers of specialty labor solutions for the American agriculture sector. We offer comprehensive seasonal labor solutions for the agriculture industry, securing the right workforce resources to support the operations and business needs of farmers and processors. We have over 40 years’ experience mobilizing fieldwork teams, winning multiple awards for service excellence and achieving an unrivaled safety record. AG&P is a global leader in manpower deployment to major oil and gas projects world-wide.

To learn more about AG&P Fieldwork – Agriculture Services, visit www.agpfieldwork.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pHelix Technologies Unveils Industry's First Cultivation Business Intelligence Platform
GL
01:21pPETROKEMIJA DD : Decisions of the Company General Meeting - 6/2/2020
PU
01:21pCAD, MAS and ACRA Commence Joint Investigation into Hyflux
PU
01:20pImplenia is awarded major job to build new Stadtbahn line in Düsseldorf
TE
01:20pPEGASUS DEVELOPMENT AG : Pegasus present its new brand Pegastril - Nuevo
EQ
01:19pMENLO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:19pSALLY TEXTILE MILLS : Board of directors meeting of Sally Textile Mills Limited
AQ
01:19pRELIANCE INSURANCE : Appointment of Director of Reliance Insurance Company Limited
AQ
01:19pAPNA MICROFINANCE BANK : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2020 of Apna Microfinance Bank Limited
AQ
01:19pZIL : Transaction of 3,000 shares of ZIL Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent Rival Sees $2.6 Billion Offering -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group