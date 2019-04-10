AGA American Gas Association : Energy Executive Orders Benefit American Families and Our Environment

News ReleaseApril 10, 2019

Washington, DC - The American Gas Association (AGA) applauds today's executive orders aimed at speeding up the approval, permitting and construction of pipelines and other energy infrastructure.

'Today's executive orders clear the way for development of new natural gas pipelines, enabling greater access to natural gas thereby benefitting American families and our environment,' said AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert. 'Safety is the top priority for America's natural gas utilities and delivering clean natural gas safely, reliably and affordably is our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve.'

America's natural gas utilities add an average of one new customer every minute nationwide servicing the millions of Americans who want access to gas.

'When states say 'no' to the development of natural gas pipelines, they force utilities to curb safe and affordable service and refuse access to new customers including new businesses. Limiting access and choice for Americans - driving up costs and emissions in the process - is simply bad policy,' Harbert stated.

Increased use of natural gas has led to U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions hitting 25-year lows. Public policy at every level should recognize the role that the direct use of natural gas will continue to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the drop in natural gas prices averted 11,000 winter deaths per year in the U.S.

Harbert continued, 'Americans deserve a choice when it comes to their energy and enabling the development of natural gas pipelines gives them an opportunity to choose reliability, affordability and a clean energy future.'

The American Gas Association, founded in 1918, represents more than 200 local energy companies that deliver clean natural gas throughout the United States. There are more than 73 million residential, commercial and industrial natural gas customers in the U.S., of which 95 percent - more than 69 million customers - receive their gas from AGA members. Today, natural gas meets more than one-fourth of the United States' energy needs.