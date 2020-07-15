AGA American Gas Association : New NEPA Helps U.S. Continue to Build World-Class Natural Gas Infrastructure

News ReleaseJuly 15, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The final rule released today by the Council on Environmental Quality to update the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) will help promote predictability and transparency in the permitting process by clearly identifying which federal agencies need to review proposals, improving coordination between federal agencies and reducing unnecessary delays in the review process.

'More than 179 million Americans use natural gas in their homes and one new customer signs up every minute which requires expanding and maintaining our world-class energy infrastructure,' said AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert. 'America's natural gas utilities are making significant investments in modernizing our vast pipeline network while also drastically reducing the emissions profile for each customer through energy efficiency gains and advanced technologies. A reformed permitting process will enable natural gas utilities to continue to deliver affordable and clean natural gas which will be essential for ournation's economic revival and achieving our shared environmental goals.'

The American Gas Association, founded in 1918, represents more than 200 local energy companies that deliver clean natural gas throughout the United States. There are more than 75 million residential, commercial and industrial natural gas customers in the U.S., of which 95 percent - more than 71 million customers - receive their gas from AGA members. Today, natural gas meets more than three-tenths of the United States' energy needs.