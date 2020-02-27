Log in
AGA Praises Bipartisan American Energy Innovation Act

02/27/2020 | 08:41pm EST

News ReleaseFebruary 27, 2020

Washington, DC - The American Gas Association (AGA) praises the American Energy Innovation Act (S.2657) introduced by Chairman Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Ranking Member Joe Manchin (D-WV) of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

'Chairman Lisa Murkowski and Ranking Member Joe Manchin have put together a bill full of common-sense provisions that will help address climate change by continuing to take advantage of America's abundance of clean natural gas and our extensive delivery network. From energy efficiency policies that improve the functionality of our buildings, to measures that further encourage technological innovation that will drive down greenhouse gas emissions, we applaud this bipartisan bill. We look forward to seeing the American Energy Innovation Act pass on the Senate floor,' said AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert.

The American Energy Innovation Act is a combination of over 50 energy bills. The legislation:

  • Repeals the Section 433 of the Energy and Security Act of 2007 that banned fossil fuels from certain federal buildings
  • Establishes a technical assistance partnership program for combined heat and power (CHP)
  • Supports energy storage solutions that will utilize natural gas infrastructure and enhance the resilience and reliability of our energy networks
  • Promotes innovation in carbon capture, utilization and storage to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

The American Gas Association, founded in 1918, represents more than 200 local energy companies that deliver clean natural gas throughout the United States. There are more than 73 million residential, commercial and industrial natural gas customers in the U.S., of which 95 percent - more than 69 million customers - receive their gas from AGA members. Today, natural gas meets more than one-fourth of the United States' energy needs.

AGA - American Gas Association published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
