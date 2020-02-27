AGA Praises Bipartisan American Energy Innovation Act

News ReleaseFebruary 27, 2020

Washington, DC - The American Gas Association (AGA) praises the American Energy Innovation Act (S.2657) introduced by Chairman Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Ranking Member Joe Manchin (D-WV) of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

'Chairman Lisa Murkowski and Ranking Member Joe Manchin have put together a bill full of common-sense provisions that will help address climate change by continuing to take advantage of America's abundance of clean natural gas and our extensive delivery network. From energy efficiency policies that improve the functionality of our buildings, to measures that further encourage technological innovation that will drive down greenhouse gas emissions, we applaud this bipartisan bill. We look forward to seeing the American Energy Innovation Act pass on the Senate floor,' said AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert.

The American Energy Innovation Act is a combination of over 50 energy bills. The legislation:

Repeals the Section 433 of the Energy and Security Act of 2007 that banned fossil fuels from certain federal buildings

Establishes a technical assistance partnership program for combined heat and power (CHP)

Supports energy storage solutions that will utilize natural gas infrastructure and enhance the resilience and reliability of our energy networks

Promotes innovation in carbon capture, utilization and storage to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

