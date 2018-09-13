AGAR: Research Shows Memorability is the Top Driver of Experiential Marketing ROI

As a crowded communications landscape makes it increasingly more
difficult to reach customers, marketers are turning to creating
experiences that cut through the clutter. New research provides brands
some much-needed guidance as to what drives ROI for experiential
marketing efforts.
The study, commissioned by AGAR
and conducted by Burke, Inc., shows that “memorable events” are most
likely to drive consumers to learn more, feel positively and be inspired
to purchase a product or service from the sponsor. The top drivers of
memorable events are those that are awe-inspiring, fun, adventuresome,
liberating and appealing to the senses. The lowest drivers include:
affordability, cause-based, family friendly, accessibility and
unexpected.
“AGAR has created thousands of events and we always look for the core
brand promise to come to life when we put the customer in the center of
the experience,” said Josh Heuser, AGAR’s founder and a recognized
expert in experiential marketing. “We wanted to quantify the ROI of
experiential marketing and use the research to help clients win with
consumers. We partnered with Burke to find out what consumers, who are
put at the center of experiences, really think.”
The research also shows that sponsors benefit significantly from their
association with memorable events in three key measures. Of sponsored
events, 32% remembered the sponsor for the 12-month period following the
event, and:
-
57% were inclined to learn more
-
93% felt more positively about the sponsor
-
70% were inspired to purchase
Also of note from the study, memorability is driven by the experience,
not the group with whom participants attended the event. In fact, 18% of
study participants attended events alone.
“Memory building is most predictive of intentions to learn more about
event sponsors, feelings of positivity and interest in purchase —
surpassing event satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and likelihood to
return as key indicators,” said Mark Travers, PhD., of Burke. “This
research can help bring needed clarity to experiential marketers. It’s
about being purposeful about a real return on investment.”
“As experiential marketing continues to take on more prominence, it’s
important that companies have ways to measure how effective their
experiential marketing strategy is,” said Heuser. “We will be using this
research to help our clients optimize their experiences and achieve
their stated goals as well as elevate their experiential platform with
their customers and prospects. We look forward to sharing these insights
along with our experience in the industry with our clients, industry
organizations, student groups and anyone who wants to learn more about
the growing experiential space.”
According to Chief Marketer, brands will spend 20.7% of their
overall marketing budget on events and experiences – up from 18.7% in
2017.
About AGAR
AGAR is a Cincinnati-based experiential company that leverages human
experiences, event production, digital technology, music, art and
content to inspire and jolt audiences, build memories and get results
for brands and communities. AGAR has worked with iconic brands and
industry leaders including Procter & Gamble, Kroger, U.S. Bank and
Lexus. Founded on the premise that as the world grows more and more
digital, the value of a human experience inherently increases. AGAR has
been growing culture through immersive, sensory platforms since 2008.
About Burke
Founded in 1931, Burke is an independent, decision sciences, insights
and innovation firm. Burke capitalizes on its state-of-the-art research
execution, advanced analytical techniques and leading edge technology to
provide decision support solutions to companies across all major
industry sectors. A 100% employee-owned company, Burke is also the
industry leader in marketing research and insights education through The
Burke Institute. In addition, Burke, Inc. acquired Seed Strategy in
2014, creating a world-class consultancy with the ability to provide
stronger, more actionable perspective for clients through the pairing of
Burke’s prowess in research-based decision support and Seed Strategy’s
expertise in new product innovation and strategic brand development.
Burke is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with regional offices
throughout the United States.
About the Survey
AGAR secured Burke to conduct an online survey. The survey was started
June 4, 2018, and closed June 14, 2018. Statistical testing was
conducted at 95% confidence level.
