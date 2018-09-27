Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AGB Urges Governing Boards to Focus on Purpose, Risk of Intercollegiate Athletics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 06:02am CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when some of the highest-profile crises in higher education leadership are related to college sports, the Board of Directors of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) today released its Statement on Governing Boards' Responsibilities for Intercollegiate Athletics, urging boards to apply the same consistency of review to athletics as they do to finances, educational quality, and strategic planning.

The statement also calls on organizations with substantial roles in college athletics, such as NCAA, NAIA, and athletic conferences, to acknowledge that trustees have a responsibility to monitor athletics by including their voices in the respective governance structures of each of these organizations.

While recognizing the many benefits to students and institutions of intercollegiate athletics, the statement also addresses the numerous—and growing—challenges associated with college sports, including rising costs, student‐athlete academic performance, and health and safety risks, as well as some high‐profile athletics scandals and ethical violations. Such challenges are among the factors leading to the perception by many of an ever-widening gulf between athletic and academic cultures, and college and university trustees have an obligation to ensure athletics programs advance the educational mission.

"Governing boards must recognize that accountability for their athletic programs is no different than their responsibility for institutional finances, curriculum, or strategic planning. Given its legitimate role in institutional culture, athletics is integral to fulfilling an institution's mission and educational purpose," said AGB President Richard D. Legon. "The public is watching—and failures in this area are adding to the erosion of trust in higher education. College sports is not an optional responsibility for board members; it's part of the job."

David Miles, chair of AGB's Board of Directors and a trustee of Drake University (IA), said, "Boards must find balance in their approach to oversight of athletics. Too often, this is an area in which trustees overreach—or worse, act as fans—and exert improper influence. But neither can their responsibility for real and appropriate review be delegated to any other body without running very real financial, mission, or reputational risks."

The statement presents three principles for governing board accountability for intercollegiate athletics:

  • While delegating administrative responsibility to the institution's chief executive officer, the governing board is ultimately accountable for athletics policy in keeping with its fiduciary responsibilities.
  • The governing board must accept accountability for upholding the integrity of the athletics program and ensuring it advances the institution's educational mission.
  • Governing boards must develop systematic approaches for upholding their responsibilities regarding athletics and apply themselves diligently to that work.

The AGB Board of Directors' Statement on Governing Boards' Responsibilities for Intercollegiate Athletics is the latest guidance offered by the organization to its members in the area of intercollegiate athletics and updates the previous statement, issued in 2009.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agb-urges-governing-boards-to-focus-on-purpose-risk-of-intercollegiate-athletics-300719882.html

SOURCE Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aGlobal Wildlife Treaty Put to Test by Growing Organized Forest Crime
BU
06:09aMore US corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes
AQ
06:08aBARNES & NOBLE : J. H. Carpenter Barnes's Newly Released "Between the Ticks of the Clock" is a Captivating Drama About a Struggling Executive Chosen to Become a Quasi-angelic Guardian
AQ
06:08aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis Advances Danish Cannabis Operations; Secures 55 Acre Land Parcel in Møeldrup, Denmark
AQ
06:05aHastings Technology Metals Ltd Environmental Protection Authority Releases Yangibana Rare Earths Project Environmental Review for Public Consultation
AW
06:04aWHERE FOOD COMES FROM : A Minority Needs Help
AQ
06:02aAGB Urges Governing Boards to Focus on Purpose, Risk of Intercollegiate Athletics
PR
06:02aINTL COBA : International Cobalt samples over 5% Cobalt among several high-grade cobalt-gold occurrences at new discovery on Blackbird Creek Project
AQ
06:01aPT BANK CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK INDONESIA TBK : Revision of the notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders pt bank china construction bank indonesia tbk
PU
06:01aPromising Bulk Sampling Results at the Coscuez Emerald Mine
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.