Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AGC Associated General Contractors of America : CONSTRUCTION SPENDING DECLINES 0.8 PERCENT IN OCTOBER AS DECREASE IN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE NONRESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION OUTWEIGHS STRONG PICKUP IN HOMEBUILDING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 02:40pm EST

Association Urge Quick Resolution to Trade Disputes and Uncertainty that are Contributing to Slower

U.S. Economic Growth, Causing a Wide Variety of Businesses to Delay or Cancel Construction Projects

Construction spending declined 0.8 percent in October from September but topped year-ago levels by 1.1 percent, as decreases in private nonresidential, multifamily and public projects outweighed a recent revival in single-family homebuilding, according to an analysis today by the Associated General Contractors of America of new federal spending data. Association officials said that the impact of trade conflicts is harming private construction.

'A drop in mortgage interest rates has given a boost to single-family homebuilding in recent months, but these gains have been offset by weak private nonresidential spending as trade friction drags down U.S. economic growth,' said Ken Simonson, the association's chief economist. 'Businesses that have been hurt by existing tariffs and retaliatory actions by U.S. trading partners or firms facing uncertainty over future trade policy are likely to hold off on construction projects.'

Construction spending totaled $1.291 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in October, a decrease of 0.8 percent from the September rate but 1.1 percent more than the October 2018 rate, according to estimates the U.S. Census Bureau released today. Year-to-date spending for January-October combined fell 1.7 percent from the same months in 2018.

Private residential construction spending declined 0.9 percent for the month but edged up 0.5 percent from a year ago. Single-family homebuilding rose for the fourth consecutive month, rising 1.6 percent from September, although the October rate was 3.1 percent less than in October 2018. Spending on multifamily projects was down 1.6 percent for the month and down 2.1 percent from a year earlier. Spending on residential improvements fell 4.5 percent for the month but increased 8.2 percent over 12 months.

Private nonresidential spending decreased 1.2 percent from September to October and 4.3 percent from a year ago. Major private nonresidential segments experienced mixed year-over-year results. The largest-power construction (comprising electric power generation, transmission and distribution, plus oil and gas fields and pipelines)-climbed 3.6 percent from a year ago. Commercial (retail, warehouse and farm) construction tumbled 17.7 percent. Manufacturing construction inched down 0.2 percent gain. Private office construction spending rose 1.0 percent.

Public construction spending dipped 0.2 percent for the month but jumped 10.2 percent from a year earlier. Among the three largest public categories, spending in October climbed 8.4 percent compared to the October 2018 rate for highway and street construction spending, 9.8 percent for educational construction and 13.0 percent for transportation (airports, transit, rail and port) projects.

Association officials observed that private nonresidential investment has weakened over the past year as trade disputes and uncertainty over future trade policy have had a negative impact on a variety of agricultural, manufacturing, distribution and transportation businesses. They urged the Trump administration to settle disputes promptly.

'Construction firms are at risk of being caught in the crossfire from trade wars unless the government removes tariffs that are hurting the competitiveness of U.S. businesses and gets foreign countries to re-open their markets to U.S. exports,' said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer. 'Until that happens, private nonresidential construction is likely to suffer.'

###

Disclaimer

AGC - Associated General Contractors of America published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 19:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20pMACROECONOMICS AND FINANCIAL SEMINARS : Credit Surfaces, Economic Activity, and Monetary Policy. David E. Rappoport. Federal Reserve Board of Governors. December 4, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs
PU
03:20pMACROECONOMICS AND FINANCIAL SEMINARS : Sovereign Debt Overhang, Expenditure Composition and Debt Restructurings. Tamon Asonuma. International Monetary Fund. December 6, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs
PU
03:17pDollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pTHIS IS FORWARD : ACTION ON CLIMATE From Julian Hunt Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at CCEP
PU
03:10pOil futures edge up on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
03:10pDollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data
RE
03:10pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Market Risk Advisory Committee to Meet December 11
PU
03:09pDollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group