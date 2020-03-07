Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AGC Associated General Contractors of America : Construction Employment Increases By 42,000 In February And 223,000 Over 12 Months As Industry's Unemployment Rate Sets New Low For February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 04:38am EST

Average Hourly Earnings in Construction Top Private Sector Average by 9.9 Percent as Construction Firms Continue to Boost Pay and Benefits in Effort to Attract and Retain Qualified Hourly Craft Workers

Construction employment increased by 42,000 jobs in February and by 223,000 or 3.0 percent over the past 12 months, as the industry's unemployment rate hit a new February low, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said some of the gains were attributable to mild winter weather in many parts of the country last month but added that the main reason for the gains was strong demand for construction services.

'Contractors are off to a fast start in 2020, adding 91,000 jobs in the first two months-the most in nearly two years,' said Ken Simonson, the association's chief economist. 'Although some of the gains probably reflect unusually mild winter weather in much of the nation, there is no question that contractors have been upbeat about the volume of work available.'

Total construction employment climbed to 7,646,800, the highest level since July 2007, with gains in both residential and nonresidential employment. The 3.0 percent growth in construction employment between February 2019 and February 2020 was nearly double the 1.6 percent increase in total nonfarm payroll employment. Average hourly earnings in construction - a measure of all wages and salaries - increased 3.0 percent over the year to $31.35. That figure was 9.9 percent higher than the private-sector average of $28.52­.

Simonson observed that both the number of unemployed workers with recent construction experience - 531,000 - and the unemployment rate for such workers - 5.5 percent - were the lowest ever for February in the 21-year history of those series. He said these figures are consistent with reports from contractors as part of the association's annual outlook that experienced construction workers are hard to find.

The employment data were collected in mid-February. Since then, the novel coronavirus has begun to affect some industries, but there have been no reports of construction sites being affected or of projects being deferred or canceled, the economist noted.

Association officials said that it is hard to estimate whether the spreading coronavirus will have a significant impact on future demand for construction or the sector's employment levels. They said the best way for Washington officials to address the economic uncertainty was to act quickly to pass measures to rebuild the nation's airports, waterways, highways and transit systems. They added that the association was launching a new round of advertising via its Americans for Better Infrastructure Campaign to educate constituents and members of Congress on the economic benefits of investing in infrastructure.

'The industry clearly benefitted from strong demand in February, but it is unclear whether and how the coronavirus might impact construction employment,' said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer. 'Passing new infrastructure measures will support needed fixes to our transportation network while adding a new level of stability in what are likely to be uncertain times.'

Disclaimer

AGC - Associated General Contractors of America published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 09:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39aCoronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections up by more than 1,000 - ministry
RE
06:34aItalian girl becomes Malta's first coronavirus case
RE
06:14aSouth Korea's coronavirus cases climb above 7,000, most cases traced to church
RE
06:04aAmericans quarantined in Bethlehem hotel in coronavirus scare - Palestinian official
RE
06:03aNumber of coronavirus patients in Germany jumps to 684 - agency
RE
06:01aALLIED WALLET : and Andy Khawaja Bring Blockchain Payment Technology to India
BU
05:53aLISA MURKOWSKI : Delegation Celebrates Milestone for Alaska LNG
PU
05:34aIranian MP dies from coronavirus - Tasnim news agency
RE
05:17aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
05:01aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2BHP GROUP : BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD : Eric Sprott Announces Investment in Balmoral Resources Ltd.
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Won't Finance Quebec Project -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group