AGCAST: An Interview with District 4 State Rep. DeAnn Vaught

08/09/2018 | 11:10pm CEST

Governor Asa Hutchinson conducted a two-day farm tour across south Arkansas recently and the first stop was Ricky Fawcett's poultry farm at Winslow in Little River County. During a question and answer session, the governor responded to the concerns of poultry farmers in that part of the state. Among those in attendance was District 4 State Representative DeAnn Vaught.

She and her husband have a diverse livestock operation at Horatio in Sevier County. In this edition of Arkansas AgCast Rep. Vaught offers her assessment of the governor's meeting with her constituents and what the chief concerns are facing poultry growers and rural residents in Arkansas in advance of the 2019 session of the General Assembly.

DeAnn Vaught, State Representative
(R) District 4
Horatio, AR

Arkansas Farm Bureau published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 21:09:17 UTC
