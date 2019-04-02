Log in
AGCAST: Explaining FieldWatch & CropCheck

04/02/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

A new online pilot program known as CropCheck is being offered in partnership between FieldWatch and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. In this edition of Arkansas Agcast Victor Ford, Interim Associate Director for Agriculture and Natural Resources with the Division of Agriculture, explains FieldWatch and describes how the CropCheck program could help farmers prevent damage to their neighbor's crops caused by pesticide application.

Victor Ford, Ph.D.
Interim Associate Director
Agriculture and Natural Resources
UA System Division of Agriculture

Disclaimer

Arkansas Farm Bureau published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:21:11 UTC
