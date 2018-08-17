Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AGCAST: Facing the Feral Hog Problem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

A feral hog trap on Hendrix's Pike County property.

Wild or feral hogs have been reported in all 75 counties in Arkansas, carrying disease and causing extensive damage to property. It's an old problem in need of new solutions, because control and eradication is an expensive and time-intensive process. Darwin Hendrix of Pike County is a member of the state feral hog eradication task force appointed in 2017 and he's been trapping feral hogs for 10 years with some success. In this edition of Arkansas Agcast, he discusses his efforts to deal with the destructive hogs and what will be necessary to successfully address this costly problem at the state level.

Darwin Hendrix
Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force

Disclaimer

Arkansas Farm Bureau published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 18:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Speaks Out Against Proposed Tariffs
PU
10:01pDollar slips as China-U.S. trade worries ebb
RE
10:00pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
10:00pSEC moves to ease information disclosure requirements
RE
10:00pTrump asks SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:59pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
09:57pTrump backs CEOs, proposes easing corporate reporting rules
RE
09:56pInstant View - Trump asks U.S. SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:56pSEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting
RE
09:56pKill quarterly reporting? Some investors ring alarm bells
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.