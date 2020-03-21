Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AGCO deemed ‘essential' by the U.S. government and will remain open during COVID-19 outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

DULUTH, Ga., March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation and its employees will continue to manufacture and distribute the equipment our farmers and ranchers need to continue feeding and supplying America. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deemed agricultural and supporting infrastructure as “essential critical infrastructure” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All manufacturing locations, assembly centers and distribution will remain open, and our corporate office employees will continue to work remotely, to meet the demands of our essential and hard-working growers and ranchers.

AGCO is closely monitoring and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization to address the coronavirus outbreak, with the safety and well-being of our employees as our top priority. The company implemented international and domestic travel restrictions, drastically increased our sanitation efforts and implemented remote or staggered shifts to follow social-distancing recommendations.

“We are fortunate in that we can continue to support our customers during this critical time in the season. We will continue to make our employees safety and health a priority as we continue to supply our dealers and customers with the essential equipment to feed Americans,” says Robert B. Crain, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AGCO North America.

About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9 billion in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com.

For more information please contact:
Aryn Drawdy, AGCO | Aryn.Drawdy@AGCOCorp.com | 770-232-8237
Heidi Reisenauer, Flint Group | heidi.reisenauer@flint-group.com | 701-730-0285

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France
RE
03:06pKENYA AIRWAYS : Rwanda Shuts Down Airport as Kenya Suspends Bus Services
AQ
03:01pLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – LOGC
BU
02:58pBRAIT : British retailers shut up shops to counter coronavirus
RE
02:50pBusiness Development Companies Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil -- Update
DJ
02:41p3/21 UPDATE : Verizon is prepared to serve customers during COVID-19 crisis
PU
02:38p16.7% of Households Have Responded to the 2020 Census
BU
02:32pPSEG LONG ISLAND : and PSEG Foundation Support Island Harvest Food Bank Efforts to Reduce Food Insecurity During COVID-19 Outbreak
PR
02:22pAIRBUS : jet output to resume at slow rate - unions
RE
02:16pCORONAVIRUS UPDATE : How we're making it easy to change your travel plans
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Shame on you, Britain tells coronavirus panic-buyers
5REPLY S.P.A. : REPLY S P A : Information Reporting to the public

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group