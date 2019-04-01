AGI Analytical Graphics : EOIR now analyzes your Target Signatures

Starting with STK 11.6, you will have the ability to use custom target signatures for use in your STK electro-optical and infrared (EOIR) analysis.
You can import modeled or database signatures, including laser beam signatures, into STK via external files and perform various analysis tasks, such as:
-
Illuminating space objects with lasers
-
Modeling docking sensors and laser communications
-
Simulating complex system interactions of EMR
Attend our STK 11.6 EOIR What's New Webinar, April 25, 2:00 PM EDT.
For more information, see STK EOIR: What's New in 11.6
