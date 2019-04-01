AGI Analytical Graphics : EOIR now analyzes your Target Signatures

Starting with STK 11.6, you will have the ability to use custom target signatures for use in your STK electro-optical and infrared (EOIR) analysis.

You can import modeled or database signatures, including laser beam signatures, into STK via external files and perform various analysis tasks, such as:

Illuminating space objects with lasers

Modeling docking sensors and laser communications

Simulating complex system interactions of EMR

