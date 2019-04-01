Log in
AGI Analytical Graphics : EOIR now analyzes your Target Signatures

04/01/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

Starting with STK 11.6, you will have the ability to use custom target signatures for use in your STK electro-optical and infrared (EOIR) analysis.

You can import modeled or database signatures, including laser beam signatures, into STK via external files and perform various analysis tasks, such as:

  • Illuminating space objects with lasers
  • Modeling docking sensors and laser communications
  • Simulating complex system interactions of EMR

Attend our STK 11.6 EOIR What's New Webinar, April 25, 2:00 PM EDT.

For more information, see STK EOIR: What's New in 11.6

Disclaimer

AGI - Analytical Graphics Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 01:21:11 UTC
