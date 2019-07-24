AGI Appoints Robert Cardillo to Board of Directors

EXTON, Pa., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI) is honored to announce the addition of Mr. Robert Cardillo, founder and President of The Cardillo Group, LLC, to its board of directors.

"Robert is a pillar of the intelligence community, and a champion for commercial innovation," says Paul Graziani, chief executive officer and cofounder at AGI. "There is a natural resonance with Robert, our mission, and our people. We are thrilled to have him as a part of the AGI family and we look forward to his expertise and valuable end-user experience."

With the appointment of Mr. Cardillo, AGI's board consists of five members, including: Paul L. Graziani, Scott A. Reynolds, Gen. Howell M. Estes, III (USAF, Ret.), and Jeffrey K. Harris.

"I have been impressed with Paul's leadership and vision as I benefitted from AGI's services in a number of senior U.S. Intelligence Community leadership positions," notes Mr. Cardillo. "To now get a chance to help Paul and the board take AGI to the next level is professionally exciting and personally rewarding."

After dedicating 35 years to public service in the U.S. Intelligence Community, Mr. Cardillo retired in February 2019 as Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Under his leadership, the NGA evolved to embrace innovative partnerships leveraging the growing commercial capabilities in the geospatial industry.

Mr. Cardillo was awarded the Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive (twice), the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive, the Director of National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal (twice), the Secretary of Defense Distinguished Service Medal (twice) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

Mr. Cardillo also currently serves on the advisory boards of Cesium, HawkEye 360, Peraton, and Beacon Global Strategies. He is a dedicated Caps fan and will religiously "Rock the Red" throughout the NHL season.

About AGI

Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI) develops software to help engineers, operators and analysts design, support, and analyze multi-domain operations for aerospace and national defense. AGI's flagship software suite, Systems Took Kit (STK) provides four-dimensional, physics-based modeling and visualization capabilities that enable a common digital thread that spans and connects programs, missions, and products. AGI software has empowered innovation for more than 30 years. Find out more at agi.com.

