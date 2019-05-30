Log in
AGL: Response to media reports

05/30/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

AGL Energy Limited

Locked Bag 3013

Level 24, 200 George St

T: +61 2 9921 2999

Australia Square NSW 1215

Sydney NSW 2000

F: +61 2 9921 2552

ABN: 74 115 061 375

Australia

Australia

www.agl.com.au

ASX & Media Release

AGL response to media reports

31 May 2019

AGL Energy Limited (AGL) refers to a report in The Australian Financial Review of AGL's potential interest in acquiring Vocus Group Limited (Vocus).

AGL stated at its half-year results in February 2019 that it was assessing growth opportunities to meet the needs of increasingly connected customers as energy and data value streams continue to converge. In recent months, AGL has been assessing investment opportunities to support this strategy.

AGL recently contacted Vocus with a confidential, non-binding indicative offer, seeking access to due diligence materials so AGL could determine whether to make a binding offer for Vocus.

AGL has now withdrawn this non-binding indicative offer after being unable to agree due diligence terms that were acceptable to AGL.

AGL will continue to assess opportunities to support its strategy.

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Chris Kotsaris

Mike Duffy

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Group Manager, Media Relations

T: +61 2 9921 2256

M: +61 499 102 630

M: +61 402 060 508

E: mduffy@agl.com.au

E: ckotsaris@agl.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 02:18:03 UTC
