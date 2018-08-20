Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AGR Marketing Solutions Introduces INTELLI-LINK(R) To Unify Disconnected Consumer Identities and Enhance Marketing Profiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

PUNTA GORDA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / AGR Marketing Solutions, LLC, a leader in delivering "On-Target" Consumer Marketing Profiles, today unveils INTELLI-LINK® to combat the Consumer Identity Crisis that faces today's marketers. This crisis continues to evolve as identity attributes change more frequently, the Internet introduces new and diverse identity components, and consumers interact on-line with various degrees of anonymity on multiple devices - aka the Internet of Things (IoT). INTELLI-LINK® addresses these challenges with innovative interrogation and linking technology. The goal is for consumers to receive individualized offers that match their interests, through the marketing media(s) that they use, at the time they are most likely to act. The result is better served consumers and higher ROI on marketing investments.

Stephen Harwick, AGR Founder & CEO states, "INTELLI-LINK® analyzes a consumer's presence, frequency and recency across compliant data sources and channels. Understanding these intersections provides more reliable and deeper consumer insight for marketing plans - and - multi-source contact details enable consistent omni-channelcross media marketing. Early results have exceeded expectations from individualized messaging for social media marketers to enhanced geo-fencing, reachability & media mix for Big Box Retail."

INTELLI-LINK®:

Increases confidence in unified consumer identity & preferences, enhances over 40% of traditional consumer databases, identifies over 40% more target audience, links demographic, psychographic, on-line behavior & off-line data, offers industry specific data points, analytics, scores & intersections, captures IoT data including device preferences and details, delivers omni-channel contact detailsIs delivered standalone or as a database append, improves targeting new customers, growing customer relationships, on-boarding and activating new customers, and reviving dormant customers.

AGR Marketing Solutions, LLC is known for blending diverse and unique data with innovative linking technologies to create highly precise "On-Target" Consumer Marketing Profiles. Industries served include Automotive, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Credit, Financial Services, Direct Mail, On-line & Email Marketing, Consumer Data Companies, and Advertising & Marketing Agencies. The company was founded by Stephen Harwick who has over 40 years' experience in technology & data enabled marketing solutions. Learn more at www.agrmarketingsolutions.com, on Linkedin, or download the AGR overview including an INTELLI-LINK® case study.

Contact AGR MARKETING SOLUTIONS, LLC:

Stephen Harwick
941-916-9841
info@agrmarketingsolutions.com
AGR MARKETING SOLUTIONS, LLC 130 E Marion Ave, #510968 Punta Gorda, FL 33951

SOURCE: AGR Marketing Solutions, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pGlobal Systemic Psoriasis Therapeutics Market 2018-2022| Use of Combination Therapy to Spur Growth| Technavio
BU
06:47pWE ARE CCEP : Germany
PU
06:47pALPINE SELECT : Semi-annual result 2018
PU
06:47pNORDSTROM : Welcomes Memphis Milano
PU
06:47pSterling Consolidated launches new Investor Information Center seeking to share insights into its Blockchain based DiMO Token, Consolidation Strategy and 49-year background
PR
06:47p3 Canadian Marijuana Stocks Getting a Big Boost This Month
AC
06:45pAs U.S. Sanctions Loom, Total SA Struggles to Exit Project in Iran
DJ
06:44pChina defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
RE
06:43pFREIGHT BROKERAGE : Global Market Outlook to 2022 - C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Kuehne+Nagel, XPO Logistics, and Yusen Logistics are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:42pPLATO GOLD : Announces Extension of Private Placement to September 7
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5U.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.