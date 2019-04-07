AGR : New owner of AGR TRACS

New owner of AGR TRACS

TRACS to operate under its original brand.

Following the sale of AGR to Akastor, AGR UK have formulated a new strategy for further success focusing solely on Well Management and Integrated Logistics Solutions . After much thought and consideration, AGR's UK subsurface and training division (AGR TRACS) was sold to TRACS International Holding Company Limited.

TRACS will continue servicing its clients under the name 'TRACS International' with its services, management and employees remaining as before. TRACS will continue in its current office at Union Plaza, Aberdeen.

While AGR and TRACS will move forward as two separate entities, both companies are committed to continuing their strong relationship, utilising the existing bond to continue the provision of a full spectrum of services to all clients.