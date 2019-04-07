Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AGR : New owner of AGR TRACS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 08:08pm EDT
New owner of AGR TRACSPublished 08.04.2019
TRACS to operate under its original brand.
Following the sale of AGR to Akastor, AGR UK have formulated a new strategy for further success focusing solely on Well Management and Integrated Logistics Solutions. After much thought and consideration, AGR's UK subsurface and training division (AGR TRACS) was sold to TRACS International Holding Company Limited.

TRACS will continue servicing its clients under the name 'TRACS International' with its services, management and employees remaining as before. TRACS will continue in its current office at Union Plaza, Aberdeen.

While AGR and TRACS will move forward as two separate entities, both companies are committed to continuing their strong relationship, utilising the existing bond to continue the provision of a full spectrum of services to all clients.

Disclaimer

AGR Group ASA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54pOil hits November 2018 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
08:53pDollar holds modest gains after U.S. jobs report, Brexit in focus
RE
08:42pBOJ's Kuroda sticks to view Japan's economy expanding moderately
RE
08:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-EU relations to usher in ‘warm spring', says ambassador
PU
08:37pAsia shares underpinned by U.S. job news, China stimulus
RE
08:08pAGR : New owner of AGR TRACS
PU
07:19pKPMG PLANS OVERHAUL OF BRITISH BUSINESS : The Times
RE
06:41pNew NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
RE
06:14pActivist group withdraws resolution challenging Shell climate policy
RE
05:59pHow flawed software and excess speed doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2ATOS : ATOS : Google Cloud Next'19
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Mid..
4AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight
5CRIMSON TIDE PLC : BOV PREMIER LEAGUE: Valletta held to a draw and Hibernians retain leadership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About