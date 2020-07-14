AGR Scores 'Excellent' in Achilles FPAL Compliance Audit

Published 14.07.2020

Our Well Management business unit in the UK is celebrating its highest ever score in the FPAL Verify system operated by Achilles, achieving a rating of 'excellent' in nearly all areas.

The results of the FPAL Verify audit , which examined the Health, Safety & Environment, Quality, Competence & Training practices at our Aberdeen office, confirm AGR's position as the leading well and reservoir engineering consultancy providing support for the entire well life cycle. Andrew Stannard, Chief Operating Officer for AGR in the UK, Middle East and Africa (pictured), said: 'We are delighted to yet again assure our verification with FPAL Achilles. The fact that our team achieved a rating of 'excellent' in almost all of the areas indicates that our Management system maintains a high standard. 'At AGR, we work towards continuous improvement of our service delivery and aim to ensure that the HSEQ system is consistent with the requirements of our clients. It also provides a solid basis for planning our operations in order to deliver safe, environmentally responsible projects and improve performance.' Our Aberdeen hub serves as the excellence centre for our UK, West Africa and Middle East operations, having delivered over 160 well projects during the past two decades. The team specialises in delivering well engineering projects managing well construction projects and drilling projects. Services range from full project management as Well Operator through to bespoke engineering studies. Since it was set up by the oil and gas industry in 1996, FPAL has been helping operators promote successful contract delivery and improve business performance. Operated by Achilles, FPAL works to promote a transparent and competent supply chain by identifying, qualifying and auditing service providers in the oil and gas industry.

If you would like to contact our Aberdeen office, please E-mail to Andrew Stannard.