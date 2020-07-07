Log in
AGR automates end-of-well reporting for exploration company

07/07/2020 | 07:44am EDT

July 7, 2020

AGR's software unit has delivered the first automated end-of-well report for Lundin Energy Norway. The firm's industry-leading plug-and-play solution, iQx™, was used to generate the detailed well completion report for a well drilled in the Edvard Grieg area by the Leiv Eiriksson rig.

Lundin Energy Norway will now use the cloud-based iQx™ tool as standard across its well delivery process, enabling a more straightforward, accurate and less time-consuming working method for its drilling organisation.

Oslo-headquartered AGR Software helps oil and gas companies to digitise their well delivery process with immediate tangible results enhancing also the cross-discipline collaboration. Being part of the global wells and reservoir consultancy AGR, the unit has been developing E&P software since early 90s based on its extensive in-house operational expertise. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 11:43:05 UTC
