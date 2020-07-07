AGR automates end-of-well reporting for exploration company

July 7, 2020

AGR's software unit has delivered the first automated end-of-well report for Lundin Energy Norway. The firm's industry-leading plug-and-play solution, iQx™, was used to generate the detailed well completion report for a well drilled in the Edvard Grieg area by the Leiv Eiriksson rig.

Lundin Energy Norway will now use the cloud-based iQx™ tool as standard across its well delivery process, enabling a more straightforward, accurate and less time-consuming working method for its drilling organisation.

Oslo-headquartered AGR Software helps oil and gas companies to digitise their well delivery process with immediate tangible results enhancing also the cross-discipline collaboration. Being part of the global wells and reservoir consultancy AGR, the unit has been developing E&P software since early 90s based on its extensive in-house operational expertise.