AGR secured regulatory approvals to successfully deliver Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well

Published 21.04.2020

We have managed the drilling of Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well on behalf of the regional government in Victoria, West Australia.

Our Australian team assembled its highly experienced multi-disciplinary team to ensure that the project successfully navigated the regulatory requirements of this unique Greenhouse Gas Storage project which is situated just 8km offshore and is near a popular tourist beach. Andy Perchard, VP APAC, at AGR said (pictured): 'Not only was this a first for Australia with all the environmental, political and economic sensitivities you'd expect but the Victorian bush fires were also unfortunately active which impacted on logistics and operations. Our multi-discipline team has niche expertise which enabled us to meet all the regulatory requirements in-house to successfully and safely execute the campaign.'