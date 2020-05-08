Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AGR : secured regulatory approvals to successfully deliver Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 10:14am BST
AGR secured regulatory approvals to successfully deliver Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal wellPublished 21.04.2020
We have managed the drilling of Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well on behalf of the regional government in Victoria, West Australia.
Our Australian team assembled its highly experienced multi-disciplinary team to ensure that the project successfully navigated the regulatory requirements of this unique Greenhouse Gas Storage project which is situated just 8km offshore and is near a popular tourist beach. Andy Perchard, VP APAC, at AGR said (pictured): 'Not only was this a first for Australia with all the environmental, political and economic sensitivities you'd expect but the Victorian bush fires were also unfortunately active which impacted on logistics and operations. Our multi-discipline team has niche expertise which enabled us to meet all the regulatory requirements in-house to successfully and safely execute the campaign.'

With over 60 years collective experience in providing regulatory approvals support, AGR's expertise spanned delivering submissions for Seismic, Geophysical, Geotechnical and Drilling campaign approvals as well as stakeholder engagement.
The project was delivered on-time and within budget.
The same team is currently providing regulatory support for several Operators in Australia in support of G&G, Drilling and Pipeline submissions across all major basins in Australia.
You can read more about the drilling of CO2 appraisal well here.
To discuss your regulatory requirements email andy.perchard@agr.com

Disclaimer

AGR Group ASA published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33aTaiwan warns on China-U.S. trade frictions as exports tick down
RE
05:33aINVESTORS EXIT STOCKS AT FASTEST RATE SINCE MARCH, 'TECH FATIGUE' SETS IN : Bofa
RE
05:28aMONEX EUROPE : Nonfarm Payrolls dominate today's market focus
PU
05:24aGreek EU-harmonized inflation turns negative in April
RE
05:19aCASTILLO COPPER : Quarterly Tenement Summary
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aSURVEY ON THE ACCESS TO FINANCE ENTERPRISES : Small businesses report challenging outlook for their access to external financing due to COVID
PU
05:14aAGR : secured regulatory approvals to successfully deliver Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well
PU
05:14aConsumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), April 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3SAFRAN : SAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group