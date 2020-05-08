AGR : secured regulatory approvals to successfully deliver Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well

AGR secured regulatory approvals to successfully deliver Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal wellPublished 21.04.2020We have managed the drilling of Australia's first offshore CO2 appraisal well on behalf of the regional government in Victoria, West Australia.
Our Australian team assembled its highly experienced multi-disciplinary team to ensure that the project successfully navigated the regulatory requirements of this unique Greenhouse Gas Storage project which is situated just 8km offshore and is near a popular tourist beach. Andy Perchard, VP APAC, at AGR said (pictured): 'Not only was this a first for Australia with all the environmental, political and economic sensitivities you'd expect but the Victorian bush fires were also unfortunately active which impacted on logistics and operations. Our multi-discipline team has niche expertise which enabled us to meet all the regulatory requirements in-house to successfully and safely execute the campaign.'
With over 60 years collective experience in providing regulatory approvals support, AGR's expertise spanned delivering submissions for Seismic, Geophysical, Geotechnical and Drilling campaign approvals as well as stakeholder engagement.
The project was delivered on-time and within budget.
The same team is currently providing regulatory support for several Operators in Australia in support of G&G, Drilling and Pipeline submissions across all major basins in Australia.
You can read more about the drilling of CO2 appraisal well here.
To discuss your regulatory requirements email andy.perchard@agr.com
Disclaimer
AGR Group ASA published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:13:06 UTC