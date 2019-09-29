Log in
AGR : to deliver reservoir modelling support on Draugen field

09/29/2019 | 06:58pm EDT
AGR to deliver reservoir modelling support on Draugen fieldPublished 30.09.2019
We are pleased to announce that we will be assisting Norwegian operator OKEA by building a new full field reservoir model for the Draugen asset in the Norwegian Sea.
Commenting on the latest assignment, André Sæthern (pictured on the most right hand), AGR's VP of Reservoir Management, said: 'We are excited to deliver this project as part of our long-term relationship with OKEA. 'We'll be applying our in-house expertise to build the model, from its elements up to a history-matched dynamic model, which will be used for forecasting the assets' production volumes for many years to come.' Håvard Morset, Draugen Subsurface Manager at OKEA, (the second from left) comments, 'AGR is a highly competent reservoir consultancy that has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver similar large scale projects. We're pleased to partner with them on this latest development and look forward to working together to provide a first-class reservoir model for the Draugen asset.'

The AGR project team will cover skills of Geophysicists, Petrophysicist, Sedimentologist, Geomodellers, Reservoir Engineers and a Production engineer.
We have over 20 years' expertise in supplying technical reservoir and G&G studies in addition to commercial evaluations and asset audits to clients in Norway and globally covering oil companies, governmental bodies, banks and financial institutions.

The ladies in the picture: Anna-Lena Hellman (Manager Reservoir Geology, AGR), Harmonie Wiesenberg (Lead Geologist, OKEA).

Would you like to find out more how our Reservoir Management team can help you? Please contact us here.

Disclaimer

AGR Group ASA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 22:57:01 UTC
