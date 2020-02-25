AGROMINO: CORRECTION OF PRESS RELEASE CONCERNING PUBLICATION OF 4Q 2019 REPORT

On 21 February at 08:00 CET Agromino A/S (Agromino) published information that the 4Q 2019 report will be made available on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 08:00 CET on www.agromino.com (http://www.trigonagri.com/). The information about the date and time of 4Q 2019 report publication remains unchanged. In the press release Agromino has included a note that Agromino is obliged to make information contained in the press release public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As the press release itself does not include any inside information, the reference to EU Market Abuse Regulation is included in the text of press release incorrectly and such reference shall therefore be disregarded. Investor enquiries Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S Tel: +38 044 586 4445, e-mail: mail@agromino.com About Agromino We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. For subscription to Agromino A/S announcements please contact us: mail@agromino.com If you do not want to receive Agromino A/S press releases automatically in the future please send an e-mail to the following address: unsubscribe@agromino.com. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Petr Krogman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at 18:00 CET on 25 February 2020.

