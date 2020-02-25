Log in
AGROMINO: CORRECTION OF PRESS RELEASE CONCERNING PUBLICATION OF 4Q 2019 REPORT

02/25/2020 | 12:06pm EST
AGROMINO: CORRECTION OF PRESS RELEASE CONCERNING PUBLICATION OF 4Q 2019 REPORT 
On 21 February at 08:00 CET Agromino A/S (Agromino) published information that
the 4Q 2019 report will be made available on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 08:00
CET on www.agromino.com (http://www.trigonagri.com/). The information about the
date and time of 4Q 2019 report publication remains unchanged.

In the press release Agromino has included a note that Agromino is obliged to
make information contained in the press release public pursuant to the EU Market
Abuse Regulation. As the press release itself does not include any inside
information, the reference to EU Market Abuse Regulation is included in the text
of press release incorrectly and such reference shall therefore be disregarded.

Investor enquiries

Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S

Tel: +38 044 586 4445, e-mail:  mail@agromino.com

About Agromino

We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and
Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

For subscription to Agromino A/S announcements please contact
us: mail@agromino.com

If you do not want to receive Agromino A/S press releases automatically in the
future please send an e-mail to the following address: unsubscribe@agromino.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Petr
Krogman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at 18:00 CET on 25 February 2020.

Attachments:
02256393.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:05:01 UTC
