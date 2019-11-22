AGROMINO: PUBLICATION OF 3Q 2019 RESULTS
Agromino will publish its report for the third quarter of 2019 on Friday, 29
November 2019 at 08:00 CET. The presentation material will be available
on www.agromino.com (http://www.trigonagri.com/)
Investor enquiries
Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S
Tel: +38 044 586 4445, e-mail: mail@agromino.com
About Agromino
We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and
Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.
This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of Petr Krogman, Chairman of the Board of
Directors, at 08:00 CET on 22 August 2019.
Attachments:
11210319.pdf
