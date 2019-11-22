Log in
AGROMINO: PUBLICATION OF 3Q 2019 RESULTS

11/22/2019 | 02:02am EST
AGROMINO: PUBLICATION OF 3Q 2019 RESULTS 
Agromino will publish its report for the third quarter of 2019 on Friday, 29
November 2019 at 08:00 CET. The presentation material will be available
on www.agromino.com (http://www.trigonagri.com/)

 Investor enquiries

Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S

Tel: +38 044 586 4445, e-mail:  mail@agromino.com

About Agromino

We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and
Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

For subscription to Agromino A/S announcements please contact
us: mail@agromino.com

If you do not want to receive Agromino A/S press releases automatically in the
future please send an e-mail to the following address: unsubscribe@agromino.com.

This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of Petr Krogman, Chairman of the Board of
Directors, at 08:00 CET on 22 August 2019.

Attachments:
11210319.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:01:06 UTC
