AGV : Response To SGX Queries

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

RESPONSE TO SGX-ST QUERIES

Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcement (as defined below) unless otherwise defined.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to respond to the queries from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") dated 23 August 2019 regarding the Company's announcement on 20 August 2019 in relation to the cessation of the Group Financial Controller (the "Cessation") (the "Announcement"). Please refer to the Announcement for further information on the Cessation.

Question 1: It is noted that there have been two (2) cessations relating to facilitating a reduction in board size. Are there any other reasons for the other multiple cessations in the past 18 months (total of 6 excluding the 2 cases in facilitating a reduction in board size)? In particular, are there any concerns SGX- ST should be made aware of?

Response

The Company is not aware of any other reasons for the cessations. The Company is also not aware of any concerns that the Exchange should be made aware of. The Company is aware of its obligation to disclose material information at all times.

Question 2: Are there any disagreements within the Board / key management which Hong Leong Finance Limited, the Sponsor (the "Sponsor"), is aware of?

Response

The Sponsor has conducted exit interviews for all out-going Directors, as well as Executive Officers, and has not been made aware of any disagreements between the out-going Directors or Executive Officers and the Board or management.

Question 3: The Company's annual report for financial year ended 30 September 2018 received an emphasis of matter on ability to continue as a going concern. Please obtain confirmation that the Company is able to continue as going concern and substantiation for the same.

Response

The Board confirms that the Company is able to continue as a going concern on the following premises:

the Group's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from their operations;

continued financial support from the Group's individual, corporate and institutional lenders; and

an undertaking from an individual investor, which the Board has assessed to be of sufficient means, to provide financial support to the Group.

Question 4: There has been two (2) resignations of the Group Financial Controllers ("GFC") in the past 18 months and both of their tenures are relatively short (at under 2 years). Is the Sponsor aware of any potential control lapses or has the Sponsor observed that the internal control environment of the Group might be weak, etc?

Response

The Company conducts its internal control review annually and the Sponsor has not been informed by the Audit Committee (the "AC") of any material inadequacy found during the internal audit. The reasons given by the respective former GFCs in their exit interviews were generally for personal growth or other personal interest.

1