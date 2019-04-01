AGV : Response To SGX-ST Queries

AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

RESPONSE TO SGX-ST QUERIES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of AGV Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to respond to the queries from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") dated 14 March 2019 regarding the Company's announcement on 13 March 2019 in relation to its disposal of a dormant subsidiary in the People's Republic of China (the "Announcement"). Please refer to the Announcement for further information on the Disposal.

Question 1: What was the latest NTA, NBV and financial performance of Xiamen Ecotechnology own any assets or licenses? What is the gain/loss on disposal?

Response

The Company confirmed that Xiamen Ecotechnology since inception has no NTA, NBV and/or any financial performance figures. However, whilst Xiamen Ecotechnology has a registered capital of RMB500,000, this remains unpaid (the "Unpaid Share Capital"). Since incorporation up to 23 May 2018, the Company has confirmed that the entity has not transacted at all and there was no physical office and/or any fixed assets set up. There is no loss on disposal of this entity.

Question 2: How did the Company come to know of the Purchaser?

Response

Mr Lew Soy Huay, is an associate known to Mr Albert Ang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Group. He has previously also loaned S$250,000 to the Group.

Question 3: It was announced that 'Mr Albert Ang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) had not informed the Board earlier on the Disposal as he was of the view that it was simply a disposal of a dormant subsidiary of the Company, and it would not have any material impact on the Group, and accordingly, would not need to be announced'.

(a)Regardless that the Disposal is of a dormant subsidiary, what are the current controls in place to identify changes in corporate information/ ownership of the subsidiaries of the Company?

Response

At the relevant time, the approval matrix for matters requiring Board approval included, amongst others, the following:

(i)setting up of any subsidiary;

(ii)acquisitions and disposals of material assets (including any material subsidiary, where a material subsidiary is one which contributes 5% or more of the Group's revenue (as at the last announced results));

(iii)corporate restructuring of the Group; and

(iv)mergers and acquisitions (including all major investments).

Such approval matrix however, did not then include the disposal of any subsidiary, dormant or otherwise. Subsequent to the Board becoming aware of the disposal of Xiamen Ecotechnology, the Board has since amended its approval matrix to include the following as requiring the Board's approval:

1