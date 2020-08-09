Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AH&LA American Hotel & Lodging Association : AHLA STATEMENT ON EXECUTIVE ORDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 11:54am EDT

WASHINGTON (August 9, 2020) - The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today applauded President Donald Trump for supporting Americans by signing Executive Orders that extend unemployment benefits and support those impacted by COVID 19, while urging Congress to come together swiftly and pass meaningful, bipartisan legislation that helps support the hotel industry and the millions of employees we support.

The following statement is attributable to Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA:

'Millions of America's hotel workers remain out of work as our industry struggles to survive the pandemic. We applaud the actions taken by President Trump in support of Americans who are without work through no fault of their own and to help increase the take-home pay for those who are working. These Executive Orders, while helpful, are only part of a solution. We call on Congress to quickly pass meaningful and bipartisan legislation to help save America's small businesses and the millions of jobs they support.

Four months into the crisis, only 37 percent of hoteliers report that they have been able to bring back at least half their full-time employees. It is critical that Congress provide additional liquidity for severely impacted businesses through a targeted extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and make structural changes to the Main Street Lending Facility established under the CARES Act to ensure hotel companies can access the program.

Hotels are a main driver of economic activity in every Congressional district, and it is imperative we get hotels open and their employees back to work to help boost the American economy and get back on the road to recovery.'

###

Disclaimer

AH&LA - American Hotel & Lodging Association published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 15:53:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis -2-
DJ
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis Fall Even Further Behind
DJ
01:14pSaudi Arabia's tourism landmark Al Ula signs agreement with Accor
RE
12:17pDonors promise 'major' humanitarian aid for Lebanon
RE
11:54aAH&LA AMERICAN HOTEL & LODGING ASSOCIATION : Ahla statement on executive orders
PU
11:09aWORLD BANK : More productive activities and opportunities for improving the livelihoods of Miskito communities in Honduras
PU
10:55aSaudi Aramco's profit plunges 73.4%
RE
10:39aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF SL : European Investment Bank Will Be Instrumental in Solving Economic Impacts of the Corona Crisis, as well as in the Realization of Necessary Systemic Changes in the Slovak Economy
PU
10:29aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR seals 8 stations over unsafe practice in Akwa Ibom
PU
10:24aEVERYONE EQUAL : The Resilience of Indigenous Peoples Across the Globe
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
2BP PLC : Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writedowns
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: India data-curb plan 'anathema', U.S. tech giants plan pushback
5FACEBOOK : TikTok Isn't the First -- or Last -- App Instagram Copies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group