AH&LA American Hotel & Lodging Association : AHLA STATEMENT ON EXECUTIVE ORDERS

WASHINGTON (August 9, 2020) - The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today applauded President Donald Trump for supporting Americans by signing Executive Orders that extend unemployment benefits and support those impacted by COVID 19, while urging Congress to come together swiftly and pass meaningful, bipartisan legislation that helps support the hotel industry and the millions of employees we support.

The following statement is attributable to Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA:

'Millions of America's hotel workers remain out of work as our industry struggles to survive the pandemic. We applaud the actions taken by President Trump in support of Americans who are without work through no fault of their own and to help increase the take-home pay for those who are working. These Executive Orders, while helpful, are only part of a solution. We call on Congress to quickly pass meaningful and bipartisan legislation to help save America's small businesses and the millions of jobs they support.

Four months into the crisis, only 37 percent of hoteliers report that they have been able to bring back at least half their full-time employees. It is critical that Congress provide additional liquidity for severely impacted businesses through a targeted extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and make structural changes to the Main Street Lending Facility established under the CARES Act to ensure hotel companies can access the program.

Hotels are a main driver of economic activity in every Congressional district, and it is imperative we get hotels open and their employees back to work to help boost the American economy and get back on the road to recovery.'

