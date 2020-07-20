AHA American Hospital Association : Board selects Wright Lassiter as chair-elect designate

The AHA Board of Trustees July 20 announced the selection of Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, as its chair-elect designate. He will become AHA chair in 2022.

Lassiter has led the Henry Ford Health System as president since 2014 and as president and CEO since 2016. In this role, he oversees the not-for-profit Henry Ford Health System, one of the country's largest and most comprehensive integrated health systems. Prior to joining Henry Ford, Lassiter served as CEO of the Alameda Health System in Oakland, Calif.

A past member of the AHA Board of Trustees Executive Committee, Lassiter also chaired several AHA committees. He is vice chair of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and immediate past chair of the board of trustees for America's Essential Hospitals.

'I am honored to serve in this capacity, especially at such a pivotal time in our country,' said Lassiter. 'As health care leaders guided by a strong mission to steward health and wellness, we have a unique opportunity to advance the role our field has in shaping our nation's future. I am proud to continue working alongside all of our AHA partners to advocate for the communities we serve.'

View the videofor more on the announcement.