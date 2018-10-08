Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds : New webinar series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

Hosted by AHDB, featuring farmers and industry experts, these webinars give you the chance to hear the latest insight and discuss hot topics of the day.

The first in our series is on the topic of succession on 25 October 2018, 7:00pm. In this one-hour webinar, leading succession planning expert, Heather Wildman, will provide hands-on and practical advice to help farming families create a succession plan for their business. Heather will be joined by Russell Price, AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds Hereford Monitor Farm host and Farmers Weekly Contractor of the year 2017.

Dates and topics:

  • Succession: 25 October 2018
  • Farming post-subsidies: 22 November 2018
  • Grain marketing: 20 December 2018
  • Crop Nutrition: 17 January 2019
  • Soil health: 5 February 2019
  • Labour and machinery: 6 March 2019

For more information, visit cereals.ahdb.org.uk/webinars

Disclaimer

AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 16:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56pIrving Oil shuts Saint John, Canada refinery after fire
RE
06:53pDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Revision to Initial Margins for various Classes of Contracts
PU
06:41pWall Street tracks global stocks lower on China growth fears, high yields
RE
06:33pAHDB CEREALS & OILSEEDS : Potential Diquat ban challenges future potato harvest
PU
06:33pHARVEST RESULTS : Below average yields reported at most spring barley sites
PU
06:33pAHDB CEREALS & OILSEEDS : New webinar series
PU
06:33pAmazon India denies it gives select sellers preferential treatment
RE
06:28pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Banking Commission signs partnership with Global Credit Data to boost scope of Trade Register
PU
06:26pU.S. Treasury still concerned about yuan depreciation - official
RE
06:13pEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : The Future of Electoral Observation- European External Action Service and European Parliament to co-host conference on 10-11 October
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
5TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.