AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds : New webinar series

Hosted by AHDB, featuring farmers and industry experts, these webinars give you the chance to hear the latest insight and discuss hot topics of the day.

The first in our series is on the topic of succession on 25 October 2018, 7:00pm. In this one-hour webinar, leading succession planning expert, Heather Wildman, will provide hands-on and practical advice to help farming families create a succession plan for their business. Heather will be joined by Russell Price, AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds Hereford Monitor Farm host and Farmers Weekly Contractor of the year 2017.

Dates and topics:

Succession: 25 October 2018

Farming post-subsidies: 22 November 2018

Grain marketing: 20 December 2018

Crop Nutrition: 17 January 2019

Soil health: 5 February 2019

Labour and machinery: 6 March 2019

For more information, visit cereals.ahdb.org.uk/webinars