AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds : Reasons to visit the Grain Market Outlook Conference 2018

24 August 2018

Although there's still a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding the future of the UK's relationship with the EU, the more we know, the better prepared we are.

Forewarned is forearmed.

So, here are six reasons why you should join the Grain Market Outlook Conference this year:

1. In-depth, thorough insight into grain and oilseed markets

A team of world experts will take conference attendees through major developments in global cereals and oilseeds, giving an insight into what to watch in the future.

2. The brains behind WASDE

Come to hear Dr Seth Meyer from the US Department for Agriculture (USDA), giving a first-hand insight into the workings of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

3. Bespoke UK focus on the markets

Taking in the new Balance Sheet team and key factors affecting UK oilseed rape, our AHDB market specialists will share their expertise and knowledge of what's going on in UK markets this year.

4. What's so special about supply chains?

We'll be looking at if and how supply chains could help UK agriculture to make it on the world stage.

5. The future

The conference will close with a panel session on the future of the cereals and oilseeds sector. How do we work together to ensure success? Where are the great examples? Come along to find out.

6. Networking in the heart of London

It's the only conference for the whole of the grain supply chain and we're bringing together key people from right across the industry - farmers, grain traders, buyers, millers, maltsters, bankers and more. The Grain Market Outlook Conference is a great opportunity to meet and share ideas.

To book your place, visit cereals.ahdb.org.uk/grainmarketoutlook