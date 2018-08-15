Log in
AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds : Time for tea with AHDB

08/15/2018 | 02:46pm CEST
15 August 2018

AHDB's Great Glen Challenge team have designed an original mug as part of their fundraising efforts for this year's event.

The AHDB team is composed of mainly Scotland-based staff - Knowledge Exchange Managers Claire Hodge and Gavin Dick, Scotland Director Paul Flanagan, and Senior Marcomms Manager Sarah Hunter-Argyle - as well as Tim Isaac, who heads the Arable Knowledge Exchange team.

The mug has been designed by team captain Sarah Hunter-Argyle and will be given to anyone who sponsors the team £20 or more. The design features a kayaker, runner and a cyclist, as well as an illustration of the route which covers a continuous 46 km in stunning, inspiring scenery. Competitors cycle, kayak, walk and run to a prize-giving reception at Neptune's staircase at the end of the route.

Sarah, who will complete the walking leg of the course, explains where the idea came from.

'It was actually my colleague Claire who suggested we design a distinctive mug for the event,' she says. 'I paint watercolours in my spare time so it made sense to paint something for the mug. This will be the first year AHDB have entered a team into the Challenge and we wanted to do something a bit different.'

Cyclist Claire is really chuffed with how the mug turned out.

'It looks brilliant,' she says, 'and I think it will help us raise a lot of money for a really important charity.

'In fact the hard part won't be fundraising, it will be completing the course, but we're all really looking forward to it.'

Anyone wishing to purchase a mug (with all proceeds going to RSABI) can find it online at etsy.com/uk/shop/hunterandargyle.

The Great Glen Challenge takes place this year on Friday 31 August and is organised each year by RSABI: Supporting people in Scottish agriculture. The charity provides emotional, practical and financial support to individuals and their families across the agricultural sector including farming, crofting and growing.

Disclaimer

AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 12:45:03 UTC
