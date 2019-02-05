AHF Applauds President's Commitment to End HIV Epidemic in US; Stands Ready to Partner in Effort

Largest global AIDS organization stands ready to partner in this daunting, but critical effort

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauded President Trump for his commitment to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S., made this evening in his State of the Union address:

“In recent years, we have made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once distant dream within reach. My Budget will ask Democrats and Republicans to make the needed commitment to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within ten years. … Together we will defeat AIDS in America and beyond.”

“We applaud President Trump’s commitment to fight HIV/AIDS and eliminate the HIV epidemic in the U.S. within a decade,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. “As the largest HIV/AIDS organization in the world, AHF stands ready to partner in this daunting effort.”

News of President Trump’s plan to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 was first reported yesterday in Politico. (“Trump’s State of the Union pledge: Ending HIV transmissions by 2030” Politico 2/04/19)

