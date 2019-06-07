Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF Applauds U.S. Government Investment for Women and Girls, Urges Others to Follow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauds the U.S. Government for its recent commitment to allocate nearly $2 billion for women and girls worldwide through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program and urges other nations to follow this much needed and long overdue example.

Every week, approximately 7,000 women ages 15-24 become infected with HIV around the world, and in sub-Saharan Africa, adolescent girls ages 15-19 account for 75% of new HIV infections. These disproportionate statistics are exacerbated by widespread inequality, threats of gender-based violence, and decreased access to healthcare and education.

“We welcome the U.S. Government’s generous allocation for one of the most marginalized groups across the globe—and particularly in developing countries,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “AHF has worked for years to highlight the inequality, stigma, discrimination and violence that women and girls face on a daily basis. Our Girls Act! campaign was created to empower those who have no voice and to help ensure women and girls get the support they need to protect themselves from HIV, so they may thrive and pursue their dreams—we hope other countries will follow the United States’ lead and boost their own contributions toward this vital goal.”

The world’s wealthiest nations will have a chance to do just that at the Sixth Replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which is set to convene in France in October of this year. Along with PEPFAR, the Global Fund has proven itself as the world’s best mechanism to fight our most deadly infectious diseases. But for it to effectively continue its lifesaving work, the Global Fund needs to raise at least $18 billion at this year’s Replenishment Conference—a substantially higher amount than the $14 billion fundraising goal it has set for itself.

AHF urges world leaders to build on the momentum created by the United States to ensure women and girls have all they need to succeed in leading healthy and productive lives. To see the results of what increased resources can achieve, we invite you to watch a short AHF-produced documentary film titled “Girls Act!” to experience how young women everywhere are winning their battles against HIV and succeeding with confidence, empowerment and knowledge.

For more information, please contact Ged Kenslea at gedk@aidshealth.org or (323) 791-5526

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.1 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14pSHOPRITE : Lee6 tied for lead at ShopRite LPGA Classic
AQ
09:13pDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : NBC must comply with court's order on re-opening of AIT, Ray Power Saraki
AQ
09:11pTrump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on migration
RE
09:04pTrump Says U.S. Has Reached Trade Deal With Mexico
DJ
08:54pTrump Says U.S. Has Reached Deal With Mexico
DJ
08:40pMYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Closes Alumina Drawdown
AQ
08:39pEDITORIAL COMMENT &NDASH; WARRIORS VS SUPER EAGLES : Just what the doctor ordered
AQ
08:39pAFCON : Warriors, S. Eagles square off
AQ
08:38pTrump suspends tariffs on Mexico after deal on immigration reached
RE
08:38pYOU CAN'T STOP THE FUTURE : Auto Braking Tech Makes Roads Safer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
2Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on migration
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : completes internal probe into its procurement practices
5FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About