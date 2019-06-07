AHF Applauds U.S. Government Investment for Women and Girls, Urges Others to Follow

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauds the U.S. Government for its recent
commitment to allocate nearly $2 billion for women and girls
worldwide through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief
(PEPFAR) program and urges other nations to follow this much needed and
long overdue example.
Every week, approximately 7,000 women ages 15-24 become infected with
HIV around the world, and in sub-Saharan Africa, adolescent girls ages
15-19 account for 75% of new HIV infections. These disproportionate
statistics are exacerbated by widespread inequality, threats of
gender-based violence, and decreased access to healthcare and education.
“We welcome the U.S. Government’s generous allocation for one of the
most marginalized groups across the globe—and particularly in developing
countries,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “AHF has worked for
years to highlight the inequality, stigma, discrimination and violence
that women and girls face on a daily basis. Our Girls Act! campaign was
created to empower those who have no voice and to help ensure women and
girls get the support they need to protect themselves from HIV, so they
may thrive and pursue their dreams—we hope other countries will follow
the United States’ lead and boost their own contributions toward this
vital goal.”
The world’s wealthiest nations will have a chance to do just that at the
Sixth Replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and
Malaria, which is set to convene in France in October of this year.
Along with PEPFAR, the Global Fund has proven itself as the world’s best
mechanism to fight our most deadly infectious diseases. But for it to
effectively continue its lifesaving work, the Global Fund needs to raise
at least $18 billion at this year’s Replenishment Conference—a
substantially higher amount than the $14 billion fundraising goal it has
set for itself.
AHF urges world leaders to build on the momentum created by the United
States to ensure women and girls have all they need to succeed in
leading healthy and productive lives. To see the results of what
increased resources can achieve, we invite you to watch a short
AHF-produced documentary film titled “Girls
Act!” to experience how young women everywhere are winning their
battles against HIV and succeeding with confidence, empowerment and
knowledge.
About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
1.1 million people in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.
