AHF Applauds U.S. Government Investment for Women and Girls, Urges Others to Follow

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauds the U.S. Government for its recent commitment to allocate nearly $2 billion for women and girls worldwide through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program and urges other nations to follow this much needed and long overdue example.

Every week, approximately 7,000 women ages 15-24 become infected with HIV around the world, and in sub-Saharan Africa, adolescent girls ages 15-19 account for 75% of new HIV infections. These disproportionate statistics are exacerbated by widespread inequality, threats of gender-based violence, and decreased access to healthcare and education.

“We welcome the U.S. Government’s generous allocation for one of the most marginalized groups across the globe—and particularly in developing countries,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “AHF has worked for years to highlight the inequality, stigma, discrimination and violence that women and girls face on a daily basis. Our Girls Act! campaign was created to empower those who have no voice and to help ensure women and girls get the support they need to protect themselves from HIV, so they may thrive and pursue their dreams—we hope other countries will follow the United States’ lead and boost their own contributions toward this vital goal.”

The world’s wealthiest nations will have a chance to do just that at the Sixth Replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which is set to convene in France in October of this year. Along with PEPFAR, the Global Fund has proven itself as the world’s best mechanism to fight our most deadly infectious diseases. But for it to effectively continue its lifesaving work, the Global Fund needs to raise at least $18 billion at this year’s Replenishment Conference—a substantially higher amount than the $14 billion fundraising goal it has set for itself.

AHF urges world leaders to build on the momentum created by the United States to ensure women and girls have all they need to succeed in leading healthy and productive lives. To see the results of what increased resources can achieve, we invite you to watch a short AHF-produced documentary film titled “Girls Act!” to experience how young women everywhere are winning their battles against HIV and succeeding with confidence, empowerment and knowledge.

