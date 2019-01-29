Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AHF Applauds UNAIDS ART Audit in Africa; Encourages More Worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:24pm EST

For nearly three years, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has been calling on the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) to validate the global number of people receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), which purportedly stands at 21.7 million as of 2017. UNAIDS finally begun the review process in 2018 by examining medical records across Lesotho, according to the agency’s recent press release.

“AHF is pleased to see that ART audits are taking place in Africa—and hopefully soon around the world,” said AHF Chief of Global Policy and Advocacy Terri Ford. “We have felt strongly that real, verifiable data is very important, and that is why we have been persistently calling on UNAIDS to carry out independent audits. To effectively fight and end HIV/AIDS, we must clearly see the problem and strategize accordingly. You can’t do that with inflated or inaccurate numbers. We need to know the real number of people who are still not accessing ART – which looks to be 15 million – so that we can Test & Treat and save their lives as fast as possible”.

UNAIDS is the global custodian of HIV/AIDS-related data, which has far-reaching implications for many aspects of the worldwide response to the epidemic, from tracking effectiveness of clinical interventions to shaping policy and funding decisions.

Treatment data are reported to UNAIDS by the UN member states, however the reporting process can become politicized because certain countries do not want to reveal their poor performance, or they lack reliable epidemiological monitoring systems that can provide verifiable data.

“With the majority of people in the world on ART being in Africa, it is important to really know what we are facing on the continent,” said AHF Africa Bureau Chief Dr. Penninah Iutung. “We at AHF always seek truth in the data so that we can effectively tackle the problem. We applaud the Lesotho Ministry of Health and their teams for taking on the audit and urge other countries to also take on verifying their treatment numbers.”

In Lesotho, UNAIDS says the number of people receiving ART has been underreported to the Ministry of Health by 3%. While this is an encouraging result, if UNAIDS continues the validation exercise, it might face much bigger challenges in ascertaining the veracity of data reported by powerful countries such as China, India and Nigeria. Despite potential pushback, and with a leadership transition looming at UNAIDS, it must take a strong stance toward data accuracy to buttress its credibility in the eyes of its constituents and donors.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million clients in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pBROOKS AUTOMATION : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:09pPANDORA MEDIA : Stockholders Approve Transaction with SiriusXM
BU
04:09pAXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income, Up 22.7%
BU
04:08pHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pW. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
04:08pSIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS : IIROC Trading Resumption - PRED.P; SMG.H
AQ
04:08pEXELIXIS : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019
BU
04:08pNCR : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04:08pCOHERENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pCOMMVAULT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.