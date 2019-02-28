AHF Calls on Donors to Raise $18 Billion for the Global Fund

AHF urges donor countries to surpass the Global Fund’s fundraising target of $14 billion for the Sixth Replenishment round—anything less than $18 billion is not enough to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria through 2022 and meet global targets

For the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to effectively continue its lifesaving work, it needs to raise at least $18 billion at this year’s Replenishment Conference—a substantially higher amount than the $14 billion fundraising goal it has set for itself.

“We strongly urge new and traditional Global Fund donors to be more ambitious than the current funding target, because $14 billion is a bare minimum and will not meet the entire need, as the Global Fund’s own Investment Case points out,” said Terri Ford, AHF Chief of Global Advocacy & Policy. “To completely cover that funding shortfall for AIDS, TB and malaria, the Global Fund would likely need even more than $18 billion. But given current economic realities, raising $4 billion more than the Sixth Replenishment’s decidedly conservative goal would go a long way in saving millions more lives.”

Accounting for inflation, the target of $14 billion for the Sixth Replenishment means the goal essentially remains flat from the Fifth Replenishment ($13 billion), while domestic contributions for the global response to AIDS, TB and malaria are ambitiously projected to increase by 48% under the current investment case. Considering that domestic contributions grew by only about 30% during the previous Replenishment and will likely keep the same pace, it's reasonable to expect that donor funding should also increase proportionately, by at least 30%, which would amount to about $18 billion —an increase of $4 billion over the existing target.

The Global Fund has proven itself as the world’s best mechanism to fight our most deadly infectious diseases. Thanks to the Fund’s support, over 27 million lives have been saved since 2002. Over 17.5 million people have received lifesaving treatment for HIV, and in 2017 alone, the Global Fund treated 5 million people for TB and gave out 197 million anti-malaria mosquito nets. But without increased funding, millions will suffer, responses to the diseases will stall and precious progress will be lost.

“We are calling for $18 billion for the Global Fund because global health is a public good. We all benefit from a healthier, more stable and economically productive world no matter where we live, so all countries have an obligation to contribute to that effort,” said Dr. Penninah Iutung, AHF Africa Bureau Chief. “Unfortunately, there are still many wealthy countries in the world who are not giving their fair share. Even within the G20, countries like China must step up and give more – especially after benefiting from trade links with Africa. It needs to give back to the continent that’s hardest hit by the three deadly epidemics. There is also a big role to play for wealthy petro-states and non-traditional donor countries. We hope world leaders will aim to set a high bar during the Replenishment in October, instead of merely looking to do the bare minimum. Domestic financing from poor countries won’t solve this critical life and death challenge.”

