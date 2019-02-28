AHF Calls on Donors to Raise $18 Billion for the Global Fund

For the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to
effectively continue its lifesaving work, it needs to raise at least $18
billion at this year’s Replenishment Conference—a substantially higher
amount than the $14 billion fundraising goal it has set for itself.
“We strongly urge new and traditional Global Fund donors to be more
ambitious than the current funding target, because $14 billion is a bare
minimum and will not meet the entire need, as the Global Fund’s own Investment
Case points out,” said Terri Ford, AHF Chief of Global
Advocacy & Policy. “To completely cover that funding shortfall for AIDS,
TB and malaria, the Global Fund would likely need even more than $18
billion. But given current economic realities, raising $4 billion more
than the Sixth Replenishment’s decidedly conservative goal would go a
long way in saving millions more lives.”
Accounting for inflation, the target of $14 billion for the Sixth
Replenishment means the goal essentially remains flat from the Fifth
Replenishment ($13 billion), while domestic contributions for the global
response to AIDS, TB and malaria are ambitiously projected to increase
by 48% under the current investment case. Considering that domestic
contributions grew by only about 30% during the previous Replenishment
and will likely keep the same pace, it's reasonable to expect that donor
funding should also increase proportionately, by at least 30%, which
would amount to about $18 billion —an increase of $4 billion over the
existing target.
The Global Fund has proven itself as the world’s best mechanism to fight
our most deadly infectious diseases. Thanks to the Fund’s support, over
27 million lives have been saved since 2002. Over 17.5 million people
have received lifesaving treatment for HIV, and in 2017 alone, the
Global Fund treated 5 million people for TB and gave out 197 million
anti-malaria mosquito nets. But without increased funding, millions will
suffer, responses to the diseases will stall and precious progress will
be lost.
“We are calling for $18 billion for the Global Fund because global
health is a public good. We all benefit from a healthier, more stable
and economically productive world no matter where we live, so all
countries have an obligation to contribute to that effort,” said Dr.
Penninah Iutung, AHF Africa Bureau Chief. “Unfortunately, there are
still many wealthy countries in the world who are not giving their fair
share. Even within the G20, countries like China must step up and give
more – especially after benefiting from trade links with Africa. It
needs to give back to the continent that’s hardest hit by the three
deadly epidemics. There is also a big role to play for wealthy
petro-states and non-traditional donor countries. We hope world leaders
will aim to set a high bar during the Replenishment in October, instead
of merely looking to do the bare minimum. Domestic financing from poor
countries won’t solve this critical life and death challenge.”
