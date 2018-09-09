AHF Cheers Victory on LGBTQ Rights in India!

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
applauds the ruling of India’s Supreme Court to strike down Section 377
of the penal code, which had criminalized consensual homosexual sex
between adults. The groundbreaking decision came in a ruling Thursday
after decades of tenacious advocacy by civil society and is a major step
forward for human rights and the LGBTQ community.
“Stigma and discrimination are a tremendous obstacle to healthcare
access in India, particularly for men-who-have-sex-with-men and
transgender people. As a physician specializing in HIV/AIDS, I know that
the repeal of Section 377 will result in lives being saved because
people who feel marginalized by the law will now be more empowered to
seek the help they need,” said AHF India Cares Country Program Director Dr.
V. Sam Prasad. “I feel proud that AHF and our partners had an
opportunity to contribute our energy and efforts to this important
victory. There is still much more work needed to overcome stigma, but
this is a historic milestone for human rights in India.”
“This is the most important victory for LGBTQ rights in many years,”
said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “To have India – the
largest democracy in the world – enshrine persecution in law was a
terrible stain on its reputation. There is much cause for rejoicing in
this decision and my sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to
bringing about this momentous victory for human rights.”
Currently, AHF provides antiretroviral treatment and services to 2,074
clients in India, including a large number of men-who-have-sex-with-men
(MSM) and transgender people. For nearly 15 years, AHF India Cares has
been at the forefront of successful advocacy efforts, which included the
national adoption of a community-based rapid HIV testing model, launch
of a first-ever “Condom Bank,” and participation in patent oppositions
and drug pricings initiatives. To address stigma and help empower the
LGBTQ community, in 2013 AHF launched Impulse India as a safe community
space for MSM with a focus on sexual health and wellbeing.
A key advocate in this fight has been India’s and the world’s first
openly gay member of a royal family, Crown Prince Manvendra
Singh Gohil of Rajpipla in Gujarat state. Since coming out in 2006,
the Prince has fought for gay rights and HIV prevention through
cooperation with political parties, educational institutions, media,
lawyers and medical professionals.
“All of the networking I have been able to do as an AHF Community
Ambassador has strengthened the advocacy for fighting for LGBTQA
rights,” said
Prince Manvendra. “Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was a
dispute between humanity and hypocrisy and we finally won – but we are
not finished. LGBTQA rights are fundamental human rights which cannot be
won just within the court rooms but are to be won in the hearts and
minds of the people we live with.” (NOTE: the Prince’s quote is pieced
together from an earlier article
the Prince wrote.)
