AHF Criticizes Administration's Rollback of HUD Rule Banning Trans Discrimination in Housing

08/14/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

AIDS group opposes the Trump administration’s reversal of rule prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity in housing; encourages public comments against the reversal by September 22 deadline

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) strongly opposes a proposed rollback of a U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) rule which prohibits discrimination in housing based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Reversal of the rule would allow homeless shelters to turn away persons based on their gender identity.

“AHF is a leader in healthcare and housing services. We understand that housing is a public health intervention. People living with HIV who aren’t stably housed are at high risk for falling out of the care they need to achieve viral suppression. We know that 20 percent of transgender persons will experience homelessness in their lifetimes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14 percent of transgender women in the U.S. have HIV; of those, an estimated 44 percent are Black and 26 percent are Hispanic/Latina,” said John Hassell, national director of advocacy for AHF.

“I encourage everyone to stand in solidarity with the transgender community, to stand against hate, and stand against this discriminatory proposal,” said Queen Victoria Ortega, president of FLUX, a national division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicated to creating safe spaces for trans* and gender non-conforming individuals and raising the profile of the trans* and gender-nonconforming community by leveraging social events, creating safe spaces, and innovative advocacy initiatives.

Deadline for submitting comments and registering opposition to the rule is September 22. AHF encourages comments opposing the rule. People can register their opposition to the rule at this HUD website: https://beta.regulations.gov/document/HUD-2020-0047-0001/comment

To keep up to date on FLUX, please visit: Facebook: FLUXAHF - Instagram: @FLUX_AHF - Twitter: @flux_ahf

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.4 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2020
