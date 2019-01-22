AHF Criticizes White House Appointment of Joe Grogan, Former Gilead Lobbyist, as Domestic Policy Advisor

The White House announced that U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed
Joe Grogan to serve as Domestic Policy Adviser on his White House staff (Politico
1/22/19). Grogan is a veteran of Washington’s revolving door phenomenon,
having worked for the US government and the drug industry.
His resume includes stints at Health and Human Services Department
(HHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the President’s Advisory
Council on HIV and AIDS as well as work for and at pharmaceutical
companies Amgen and Gilead Sciences. (OpenSecrets.org)
Grogan joins the administration, which also includes former Eli Lilly
executive HHS Secretary Alex Azar and former drug industry board member
and current Food and Drug Administrator Scott Gottlieb, who
served on the boards of eight pharmaceutical companies.
“The senior positions that former high-level drug industry executives
now occupy in the Trump Administration is cause for worry and concern
for anyone who wants to see progress on the dire crisis that obscene
drug prices have created for the American people. Americans are dying
because they can’t afford the medicine that the former employers of
these officials are charging. We hope the recent appointment of this
latest drug industry insider won’t prevent the President from delivering
on his promise to hold bio and pharmaceutical companies accountable for
the agony they have inflicted on patients who can’t afford their drugs
to stay alive,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein.
